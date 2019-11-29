AB Klaipedos nafta signed an agreement regarding booking of the capacities of LNG reloading station

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) informs that a Polish state-owned oil and gas company Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A. (hereinafter – PGNiG) has been selected as the winner of the tender for booking of the capacities of the LNG reloading station in Klaipeda.

Accordingly, on 29 November 2019, the Company and PGNiG entered into an agreement regarding booking of the capacities of LNG reloading station for a period of 5 years. It is expected that PGNiG will commence commercial operations using the LNG reloading station from April 2020.









Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594