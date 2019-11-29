Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  Klaipedos Nafta    KNF1L   LT0000111650

KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

(KNF1L)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AB Klaipedos nafta signed an agreement regarding booking of the capacities of LNG reloading station

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 04:50am EST

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) informs that a Polish state-owned oil and gas company Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A. (hereinafter – PGNiG) has been selected as the winner of the tender for booking of the capacities of the LNG reloading station in Klaipeda.

Accordingly, on 29 November 2019, the Company and PGNiG entered into an agreement regarding booking of the capacities of LNG reloading station for a period of 5 years. It is expected that PGNiG will commence commercial operations using the LNG reloading station from April 2020.  



Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KLAIPEDOS NAFTA
04:50aAB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA : signed an agreement regarding booking of the capacities of ..
AQ
04:50aAB Klaipedos nafta signed an agreement regarding booking of the capacities of..
GL
11/27Notice on the convened Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kl..
GL
11/26Regarding the answers to the shareholders questions
GL
11/21Regarding booking of capacities of LNG reloading station
GL
11/20Notice on Convocation of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB ..
GL
11/15Decisions on AB Klaipėdos nafta LNG re-gasification and reloading servic..
GL
11/08AB Klaipėdos Nafta preliminary activity and revenue results for the Octo..
GL
11/07KLAIPEDOS NAFTA : Regarding the election of CEO of AB Klaipedos Nafta
AQ
11/05Notice on Convocation of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB ..
GL
More news
Financials (LTL)
Sales 2019 327 M
EBIT 2019 39,6 M
Net income 2019 37,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 9,25x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,48x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,42x
Capitalization 484 M
Chart KLAIPEDOS NAFTA
Duration : Period :
Klaipedos Nafta Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,60  €
Last Close Price 0,37  €
Spread / Highest target 62,2%
Spread / Average Target 62,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 62,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darius Silenskis General Manager
Eimantas Kiudulas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Giedrius Dusevicius Chairman
Jonas Lenkas Chief Financial Officer
Genadijus Andrejevas Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-9.76%154
ENBRIDGE INC.19.19%76 971
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.8.82%58 582
TC ENERGY CORPORATION38.97%47 607
KINDER MORGAN, INC.28.28%44 688
ENERGY TRANSFER LP-10.14%31 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group