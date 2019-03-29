Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  Klaipedos Nafta    KNF1L   LT0000111650

KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

(KNF1L)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amended Articles of Association of AB Klaipėdos Nafta registered after the increase of the authorised capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 10:31am EDT

On 29 March 2019 amended Articles of Association AB Klaipėdos Nafta (hereinafter – the Company) had been registered in the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania after the increase of authorised capital of the Company and the new shares of the Company are registered with the Nasdaq CSD, SE.

Following the increase of the authorised capital of the Company, such capital is equal to EUR 110 476 193,97 and is divided into 380 952 393 units of shares, which grant 380 952 393 votes. Nominal value per share – EUR 0.29.


Enclosure:  Articles of Association of the Company, registered on 29 March 2019 (15 pages).



Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594

Attachment

logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KLAIPEDOS NAFTA
10:31aAmended Articles of Association of AB Klaipėdos Nafta registered after t..
GL
03/27CORRECTION : AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2019
GL
03/22Permission issued to increase the authorised capital of AB Klaipėdos Naf..
GL
2018KLAIPEDOS NAFTA : Regarding the election of AB Klaipedos Nafta Audit Committee m..
AQ
2018Decisions on AB Klaipėdos nafta LNG re-gasification service prices for t..
GL
2018Notice on the convened Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kl..
GL
2018AB Klaipėdos Nafta preliminary activity and revenue results for the Octo..
GL
2018KLAIPEDOS NAFTA : Notice on supplementation of the Agenda of the Extraordinary G..
AQ
2018AB KLAIPEDOS NAFTA : holds a Webinar regarding unaudited financial results for t..
AQ
2018AB Klaipėdos nafta interim financial information regarding the nine mont..
GL
More news
Chart KLAIPEDOS NAFTA
Duration : Period :
Klaipedos Nafta Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Mindaugas Jusius General Manager
Agne Amelija Petraviciene Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jonas Lenkas Chief Financial Officer
Genadijus Andrejevas Director-Technical Department
Romas vedas Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA1.22%178
ENBRIDGE INC16.13%74 122
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.17.49%63 121
KINDER MORGAN INC29.71%45 160
TRANSCANADA CORPORATION23.49%41 295
ENERGY TRANSFER LP15.22%39 867
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
Mobile App
SERVICE PREMIUM
About