Correction: AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for the June 2020

Correction: Announcing the total preliminary revenue figures for 2020 January-June and January-May mistake has been made - commercial LNG activity segment has not been included in total amount. Corrections as follows:

Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company for the January-June 2020 amount to EUR 39.4 million and is lower by 23.0 per cent compared to the same period of 2019 - EUR 51.2 million.

Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:

June January - June 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Oil terminals activity 2.1 2.7 -22.2% 15.9 15.6 1.9% LNG terminal activity 3.6 5.9 -39.0% 22.1 35.5 -37.7% Commercial LNG activity 0.2 0.0 100.0% 1.4 0.1 13 times Total 5.9 8.6 -31.4% 39.4 51.2 -23.0%

Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company for the January-May 2020 amount to EUR 33.4 million and is lower by 21.8 per cent compared to the same period of 2019 - EUR 42.7 million.

Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:

May January - May 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Oil terminals activity 3.1 2.3 34.8% 13.7 12.9 6.2% LNG terminal activity 3.7 5.8 -36.2% 18,5 29.7 -37.7% Commercial LNG activity 0.2 0.0 100.0% 1.2 0.1 11 times Total 7.0 8.1 -13.6% 33.4 42.7 -21.8%





Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.