Correction: AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for the June 2020
07/30/2020 | 09:30am EDT
Correction: Announcing the total preliminary revenue figures for 2020 January-June and January-May mistake has been made - commercial LNG activity segment has not been included in total amount. Corrections as follows:
Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company for the January-June 2020 amount to EUR 39.4 million and is lower by 23.0 per cent compared to the same period of 2019 - EUR 51.2 million.
Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:
June
January - June
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Oil terminals activity
2.1
2.7
-22.2%
15.9
15.6
1.9%
LNG terminal activity
3.6
5.9
-39.0%
22.1
35.5
-37.7%
Commercial LNG activity
0.2
0.0
100.0%
1.4
0.1
13 times
Total
5.9
8.6
-31.4%
39.4
51.2
-23.0%
Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company for the January-May 2020 amount to EUR 33.4 million and is lower by 21.8 per cent compared to the same period of 2019 - EUR 42.7 million.
Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:
May
January - May
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Oil terminals activity
3.1
2.3
34.8%
13.7
12.9
6.2%
LNG terminal activity
3.7
5.8
-36.2%
18,5
29.7
-37.7%
Commercial LNG activity
0.2
0.0
100.0%
1.2
0.1
11 times
Total
7.0
8.1
-13.6%
33.4
42.7
-21.8%
Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.