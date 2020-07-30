Log in
Correction: AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for the June 2020

07/30/2020 | 09:30am EDT

Correction: Announcing the total preliminary revenue figures for 2020 January-June and January-May mistake has been made - commercial LNG activity segment has not been included in total amount. Corrections as follows:

  1. Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company for the January-June 2020 amount to EUR 39.4 million and is lower by 23.0 per cent compared to the same period of 2019 - EUR 51.2 million.

Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:

 JuneJanuary - June
 20202019Change20202019Change
Oil terminals activity2.12.7-22.2%15.915.61.9%
LNG terminal activity3.65.9-39.0%22.135.5-37.7%
Commercial LNG activity0.20.0100.0%1.40.113 times
Total5.98.6-31.4%39.451.2-23.0%
  1. Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company for the January-May 2020 amount to EUR 33.4 million and is lower by 21.8 per cent compared to the same period of 2019 - EUR 42.7 million.

Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:

 MayJanuary - May
 20202019Change20202019Change
Oil terminals activity3.12.334.8%13.712.96.2%
LNG terminal activity3.75.8-36.2%18,529.7-37.7%
Commercial LNG activity0.20.0100.0%1.20.111 times
Total7.08.1-13.6%33.442.7-21.8%


Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
