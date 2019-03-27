Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2019

Correction: Audited financial statements for the year 2018 will be released on 5 April 2019.
AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2019 according to the following schedule:
| Date
| Reporting information
| Within first 5 working days of every month of 2019
| AB Klaipedos nafta preliminary activity volumes and preliminary revenues for the previous month
| 31 January 2019
| Interim financial information for the year 2018
|5 April 2019
| Audited financial statements for the year 2018
| 30 April 2019
| Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2019
| 31 July 2019
| Interim financial information for the 6 month of 2019
| 31 October 2019
| Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2019
On 30 April 2019, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594