SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News Summary

Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2019

04/03/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Correction: Audited financial statements for the year 2018  will be released on 4 April 2019 and the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be on 26 April 2019.

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2019 according to the following schedule:

Date Reporting information
Within first 5 working days of every month of 2019 AB Klaipedos nafta preliminary activity volumes and preliminary revenues for the previous month
31 January 2019 Interim financial information for the year 2018
4 April 2019 Audited financial statements for the year 2018
30 April 2019 Interim financial information for  the 1st quarter of 2019
31 July 2019 Interim financial information for the 6 month of 2019
31 October 2019 Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2019

On 26 April 2019, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594

© GlobeNewswire 2019
