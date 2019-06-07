Log in
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

(KNF1L)
Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2019

06/07/2019 | 04:04am EDT

Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta preliminary activity volumes and preliminary revenues of May 2019 will be released on 10 June 2019. 

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2019 according to the following schedule:

Date Reporting information
Within first 5 working days of every month of 2019 AB Klaipedos nafta preliminary activity volumes and preliminary revenues for the previous month
31 January 2019 Interim financial information for the year 2018
4 April 2019 Audited financial statements for the year 2018
30 April 2019 Interim financial information for  the 1st quarter of 2019
31 July 2019 Interim financial information for the 6 month of 2019
31 October 2019 Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2019

On 26 April 2019, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Mindaugas Jusius General Manager
Agne Amelija Petraviciene Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jonas Lenkas Chief Financial Officer
Genadijus Andrejevas Director-Technical Department
Romas vedas Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-6.10%166
ENBRIDGE INC12.57%71 355
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.14.27%61 170
KINDER MORGAN INC35.63%45 592
TC ENERGY CORP35.79%44 879
ENERGY TRANSFER LP5.83%36 780
