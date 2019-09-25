Log in
Correction: Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2019

09/25/2019 | 02:34am EDT


Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2019 will be released on 30 October 2019. 

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2019 according to the following schedule:

Date Reporting information
Within first 5 working days of every month of 2019 AB Klaipedos nafta preliminary activity volumes and preliminary revenues for the previous month
31 January 2019 Interim financial information for the year 2018
4 April 2019 Audited financial statements for the year 2018
30 April 2019 Interim financial information for  the 1st quarter of 2019
31 July 2019 Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2019
30 October 2019 Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2019

On 26 April 2019, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.


Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
