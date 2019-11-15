Log in
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

(KNF1L)
Decisions on AB Klaipėdos nafta LNG re-gasification and reloading services prices for the year 2020

11/15/2019 | 10:30am EST

﻿AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter, the Company) hereby informs that the National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter – the Council) on 15 November 2019 adopted decisions on fixed and variable components of liquefied natural gas (hereinafter, LNG) re-gasification and reloading services prices. Council established the price of 194.31 EUR/MWh/day/year will be applied after signing a loan agreement with NIB and receiving a state guarantee or 349.44 EUR/MWh/day/year for fixed tariff component and 0.35 EUR/MWh for variable tariff component (0.13 EUR/MWh in 2019). LNG reloading tariff was also set at 1.11 EUR (1.14 EUR in 2019). New tariffs will be applicable from 1 January 2020.

Moreover, on 11 October 2019 the Council set the upper limits of revenue level allowed to earn by the Company from LNG re-gasification services amounting to 36.3 mEUR (after signing a loan agreement with NIB and receiving a state guarantee) or 62.3 mEUR for 2020.

For more information about the resolution adopted by the Council, please visit the website www.regula.lt.


Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.







































