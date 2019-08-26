Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  Klaipedos Nafta    KNF1L   LT0000111650

KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

(KNF1L)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notice on results of the tender for development of the Cyprus LNG terminal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 01:30am EDT

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) informs that in the tender for the development of the Cyprus liquefied natural gas (hereinafter – the LNG) terminal, in which the Company participated as a contractor and partner of the consortium, another consortium was selected as winning.


Comment by the management of the Company:

Although the tender didn’t result as aimed, Company‘s competent and high-quality work has been positively evaluated by consortium partners and LNG market renown companies Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Samsung C&T. 

This partnership acknowledges Company’s expertise for management and operations of floating technology based LNG import terminals globally. 

Furthermore, the efforts and work done by the Company did not go unnoticed by other existing and potential partners of the Company. For this reason, it is likely that with similar types of opportunities in future the Company might be approached as well.

The Company maintains its further interest in LNG import terminals globally as operation and management of this kind of projects is Company’ strategic direction.

The Company informed about the submitted bid proposal in the tender for development of the Cyprus LNG terminal by notification of material event on 30 July 2019.




Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KLAIPEDOS NAFTA
01:30aNotice on results of the tender for development of the Cyprus LNG terminal
GL
08/22Regarding Allocation of Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal Capacities
GL
08/20Permission issued to increase the authorised capital of AB Klaipedos nafta su..
GL
08/20KLAIPEDOS NAFTA : Regarding resignation of member of the Supervisory Board
AQ
08/20Regarding resignation of member of the Supervisory Board
GL
08/14Regarding the revised rate by the National Energy Regulatory Council on retur..
GL
08/08AB Klaipedos nafta has signed tripartite construction contract on reconstruct..
GL
08/07Notice on Convocation of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB ..
GL
08/07AB Klaipėdos Nafta preliminary activity and revenue results for the July..
GL
08/02Regarding announced rate of return on investments
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 333 M
EBIT 2019 40,3 M
Net income 2019 38,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 9,60x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,44x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 146 M
Chart KLAIPEDOS NAFTA
Duration : Period :
Klaipedos Nafta Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,60  €
Last Close Price 0,38  €
Spread / Highest target 56,3%
Spread / Average Target 56,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 56,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mindaugas Jusius General Manager
Agne Amelija Petraviciene Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jonas Lenkas Chief Financial Officer
Genadijus Andrejevas Director-Technical Department
Romas vedas Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-6.59%162
ENBRIDGE INC4.79%65 955
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.14.52%61 642
TC ENERGY CORP33.29%44 945
KINDER MORGAN INC27.24%44 303
ENERGY TRANSFER LP-0.23%34 574
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group