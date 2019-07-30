Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  Klaipedos Nafta    KNF1L   LT0000111650

KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

(KNF1L)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notice on the submitted bid proposal in the tender for development of the Cyprus LNG terminal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 01:11am EDT

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) informs that together with the consortium partners consisting of Korean companies Samsung C&T and Posco E&C as well as Japanese companies Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Osaka Gas have submitted a binding bid proposal in the tender for development of the Cyprus LNG terminal. The Company participates in the tender as a contractor and partner of the consortium.

DEFA, the Natural Gas Public Company of Cyprus, announced an international public call for tenders in October 2018. According to the published specifications, LNG terminal will include a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), a jetty for mooring the FSRU, a jetty borne gas pipeline to secure supply of natural gas to the largest Vasilikos Power Plant in Cyprus. The project has been granted EU support accounting for over EUR 100 million. The total project budget is estimated at around EUR 500 million.

If case of winning the tender, the Company will team up with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Osaka Gas to provide terminal operator services for a period of up to 20 years.

DEFA should select winners of the tender later this year. The terminal in Cyprus is planned to start operations in 2021.




Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KLAIPEDOS NAFTA
01:11aNotice on the submitted bid proposal in the tender for development of the Cyp..
GL
07/25Regarding Allocation of Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal Capacities
GL
07/25AB Klaipėdos nafta (KN) will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to intr..
GL
07/18Notice on the convened repeat Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders o..
GL
07/12Regarding new draft decisions on agenda of repeat Extraordinary General Meeti..
GL
07/12Regarding revocation of Director of AB Klaipedos nafta subsidiaries and elect..
GL
07/12Elected acting General Manager of AB Klaipedos nafta
GL
07/05UPDATE : Correction: Regarding the notification and claim of the Company's share..
GL
07/05AB Klaipėdos Nafta preliminary activity and revenue results for the June..
GL
07/04CORRECTION : Notice on Convocation of repeat Extraordinary General Meeting of Sh..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 144 M
Chart KLAIPEDOS NAFTA
Duration : Period :
Klaipedos Nafta Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,60  €
Last Close Price 0,38  €
Spread / Highest target 57,5%
Spread / Average Target 57,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 57,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mindaugas Jusius General Manager
Agne Amelija Petraviciene Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jonas Lenkas Chief Financial Officer
Genadijus Andrejevas Director-Technical Department
Romas vedas Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-7.32%160
ENBRIDGE INC4.32%67 859
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.22.85%66 116
KINDER MORGAN INC35.57%47 200
TC ENERGY CORP32.31%45 404
ENERGY TRANSFER LP11.43%38 562
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group