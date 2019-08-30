Log in
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

(KNF1L)
Regarding Allocation of Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal Capacities

08/30/2019 | 01:30am EDT

AB Klaipedos Nafta (hereinafter – the Company) hereby informs, that upon conclusion of respective agreement, capacities of the LNG Terminal were allocated during the upcoming Gas Year (from the 1st of October, 2019 to the 30th of September, 2020), under the conditions indicated below:

  1. LNG regasification capacities: LNG regasification capacities 1,066,121,000 kWh (with reference conditions: natural gas upper heating value – 11.90 kWh/nm3, LNG expansion coefficient - 1:578 (m3 LNG/ nm3 natural gas), combustion/measurement temperature - 25/0 °C, pressure – 1.01325 bar).
  2. LNG regasification period: from 1st of December, 2019 until 1st of February, 2020.

The Company constantly announces and updates the information regarding available capacities of the LNG terminal at its website, which are available for booking during the Gas Year as well.

 

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
