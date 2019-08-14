Log in
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

(KNF1L)
Regarding the revised rate by the National Energy Regulatory Council on return on investments for the regulated activity

08/14/2019 | 09:30am EDT

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) hereby inform that, according to the information published on the website of the National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter- the Council) on 14 August 2019, to the Company established regulated activities rate of return on investment was revised and for the period 2020-2024 equals 2,90.

Company's next year's regulated activities income level and regulatory asset base will be coordinated with the Council in September.




Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
