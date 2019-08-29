Log in
NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ)

KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(KLAR)
No quotes available
-- SEK   --.--%
KLARIA PHARMA PUBL : Interim Report
PU
Klaria Pharma publ : Interim Report

08/29/2019

Today, Klaria announces continued operational progress with the lead program, Sumatriptan Alginate Film (KL-00119). In the KL-00119 program, manufacturing work has been initiated and Klaria anticipates that the second half of the SEK 21 million grant (ca. 10,5MSEK) from the EU under the Horizon 2020 program to support the development of KL-00119 will be received in Q4, 2019. Klaria also expects to receive a milestone payment from Purdue/Mundipharma under the Epinephrine Alginate Film (KL-01401) program in the second half of 2019. To secure the cash position of the company until the receipt of these two payments, Klaria has secured non-dilutive financing in the form of a SEK 15 million credit line.

Klaria Pharma Holding AB published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 06:35:00 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Boyer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Björn Littorin Chairman
Susan Suchdev Chief Operating Officer
Leif Ingemarsson Chief Technical Officer
Anders Ardstål Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AB (PUBL)23
GILEAD SCIENCES1.74%80 179
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS7.57%45 817
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-22.99%30 792
GENMAB27.82%13 269
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.36.35%8 968
