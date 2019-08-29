Klaria Pharma publ : Interim Report 0 08/29/2019 | 02:36am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Today, Klaria announces continued operational progress with the lead program, Sumatriptan Alginate Film (KL-00119). In the KL-00119 program, manufacturing work has been initiated and Klaria anticipates that the second half of the SEK 21 million grant (ca. 10,5MSEK) from the EU under the Horizon 2020 program to support the development of KL-00119 will be received in Q4, 2019. Klaria also expects to receive a milestone payment from Purdue/Mundipharma under the Epinephrine Alginate Film (KL-01401) program in the second half of 2019. To secure the cash position of the company until the receipt of these two payments, Klaria has secured non-dilutive financing in the form of a SEK 15 million credit line. Attachments Original document

