Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Klépierre    LI   FR0000121964

KLÉPIERRE

(LI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/21 12:14:10 pm
30.27 EUR   +0.56%
11:39aKLÉPIERRE : Cancellation of shares
GL
02/06KLÉPIERRE : 2018 full-year earnings
AQ
02/06KLEPIERRE : France's Klepierre sees slower earnings growth this year
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Klépierre:CANCELLATION OF SHARES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 11:39am EST

REGULATED RELEASE

CANCELLATION OF SHARES

Paris – February 21, 2019

On February 20, 2019, the Klépierre Executive Board decided to proceed with the cancellation of 6,932,462, shares acquired between March 13 and June 30, 2017 through the share buyback program initiated in March 2017; these shares were acquired with a view to being cancelled.
The cancellation of these shares is in line with existing financial authorizations, and notably Resolution 16 (authority to reduce capital by canceling treasury shares) as approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of April 24, 2018.
Pursuant to this decision, Klépierre’s issued share capital now stands at €430,393,041.40, consisting of 307,423,601 shares, each with a par value of €1.40 and theoretical voting rights.
  


 

 

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company’s portfolio is valued at €24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120, and figures in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com 

AGENDA  
March 11, 2019 Interim Dividend Payment
April 16, 2019 Annual General Meeting
April 18, 2019 First Quarter Business Review (before market opening)
July 10, 2019 Final Dividend Payment
July 24, 2019 2019 First-Half Earnings (after market close)


 

INVESTOR RELATIONS MEDIA CONTACTS
Hubert d’AILLIÈRES
 +33 (0)1 40 67 51 37 – hubert.daillieres@klepierre.com
Mengxing ZHANG
 +33 (0)1 40 67 53 05 – mengxing.zhang@klepierre.com
Paul LOGEROT
 +33 (0)1 40 67 53 02 – paul.logerot@klepierre.com 		Lorie LICHTLEN / Camille PETIT / Stephanie LASNEL, Burson-Cohn & Wolfe (BCW)
 +33 (0)1 56 03 12 12 – klepierre.media@bcw-global.com

 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KLÉPIERRE
11:39aKLÉPIERRE : Cancellation of shares
GL
02/06KLÉPIERRE : 2018 full-year earnings
AQ
02/06KLEPIERRE : France's Klepierre sees slower earnings growth this year
RE
01/31KLÉPIERRE : Information related to the liquidity contract
AQ
01/23DAVID SIMON : Simon Property President Sokolov to Become Vice Chairman
DJ
2018KLEPIERRE : Victoria's secret with percassi selects klépierre...
PU
2018KLEPIERRE : Disclosure of trading in own shares from November 05, 2018 to Novemb..
PU
2018KLEPIERRE : Business review for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018
PU
2018KLÉPIERRE : Business review for the first nine months of 2018
AQ
2018KLÉPIERRE : Business review for the first nine months of 2018
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 273 M
EBIT 2019 1 125 M
Net income 2019 801 M
Debt 2019 8 538 M
Yield 2019 7,19%
P/E ratio 2019 13,42
P/E ratio 2020 14,44
EV / Sales 2019 14,1x
EV / Sales 2020 13,8x
Capitalization 9 462 M
Chart KLÉPIERRE
Duration : Period :
Klépierre Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KLÉPIERRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 32,6 €
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Jestin Chairman-Executive Board
David E. Simon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Beñat Ortega Chief Operating Officer
Bruno Valentin Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Steven E. Fivel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KLÉPIERRE11.65%10 721
EQUINIX INC22.40%34 691
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST7.96%24 459
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%24 203
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION9.15%20 307
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES17.75%15 215
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.