Klépierre:CANCELLATION OF SHARES

Paris – February 21, 2019

On February 20, 2019, the Klépierre Executive Board decided to proceed with the cancellation of 6,932,462, shares acquired between March 13 and June 30, 2017 through the share buyback program initiated in March 2017; these shares were acquired with a view to being cancelled.

The cancellation of these shares is in line with existing financial authorizations, and notably Resolution 16 (authority to reduce capital by canceling treasury shares) as approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of April 24, 2018.

Pursuant to this decision, Klépierre’s issued share capital now stands at €430,393,041.40, consisting of 307,423,601 shares, each with a par value of €1.40 and theoretical voting rights.







Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company’s portfolio is valued at €24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120, and figures in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

AGENDA March 11, 2019 Interim Dividend Payment April 16, 2019 Annual General Meeting April 18, 2019 First Quarter Business Review (before market opening) July 10, 2019 Final Dividend Payment July 24, 2019 2019 First-Half Earnings (after market close)





+33 (0)1 40 67 51 37 – hubert.daillieres@klepierre.com

+33 (0)1 40 67 53 05 – mengxing.zhang@klepierre.com

+33 (0)1 40 67 53 02 – paul.logerot@klepierre.com Lorie LICHTLEN / Camille PETIT / Stephanie LASNEL, Burson-Cohn & Wolfe (BCW)

+33 (0)1 56 03 12 12 – klepierre.media@bcw-global.com

