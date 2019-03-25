Klépierre: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM MARCH 18, 2019 TO MARCH 22, 2019

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM MARCH 18, 2019 TO MARCH 22, 2019

Paris – March 25, 2019

As announced in a press release dated February 06, 2019, Klépierre mandated an investment services provider to repurchase its own shares. The following table sums up the buyback transactions carried out by said provider between March 18 and March 22, 2019:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer

(Legal Entity Identifier) Transaction

date Market

(MIC Code) Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre 969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621 2019-03-18

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-22 CHIX

XPAR

CHIX

XPAR

XPAR

CHIX

XPAR

CHIX

XPAR FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964 6 397

13 159

813

4 096

20 700

19 705

61 095

25 335

55 865 30.97

30.96

31.00

30.99

30.91

30.92

30.92

30.78

30.79 TOTAL 207 165 30.87

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal



The detailed reporting is available:

On Klépierre’s website www.klepierre.com in the section: Finance / Regulated disclosures;

Or directly at the following URL: http://www.klepierre.com/content/uploads/2019/03/Déclaration-des-transactions-sur-actions-propres-réalisées-du-18_mars_au_22_mars_2019.pdf





