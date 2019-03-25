Klépierre: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM MARCH 18, 2019 TO MARCH 22, 2019

RELEASE
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM MARCH 18, 2019 TO MARCH 22, 2019
Paris – March 25, 2019
As announced in a press release dated February 06, 2019, Klépierre mandated an investment services provider to repurchase its own shares. The following table sums up the buyback transactions carried out by said provider between March 18 and March 22, 2019:
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Transaction
date
|Market
(MIC Code)
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
|969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
|2019-03-18
2019-03-18
2019-03-19
2019-03-19
2019-03-20
2019-03-21
2019-03-21
2019-03-22
2019-03-22
|CHIX
XPAR
CHIX
XPAR
XPAR
CHIX
XPAR
CHIX
XPAR
|FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
|6 397
13 159
813
4 096
20 700
19 705
61 095
25 335
55 865
|30.97
30.96
31.00
30.99
30.91
30.92
30.92
30.78
30.79
|
|
|TOTAL
|207 165
|30.87
|
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
The detailed reporting is available:
- On Klépierre’s website www.klepierre.com in the section: Finance / Regulated disclosures;
Or directly at the following URL: http://www.klepierre.com/content/uploads/2019/03/Déclaration-des-transactions-sur-actions-propres-réalisées-du-18_mars_au_22_mars_2019.pdf