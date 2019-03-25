Log in
Klépierre: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM MARCH 18, 2019 TO MARCH 22, 2019

03/25/2019 | 12:45pm EDT

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM MARCH 18, 2019 TO MARCH 22, 2019

Paris – March 25, 2019

As announced in a press release dated February 06, 2019, Klépierre mandated an investment services provider to repurchase its own shares. The following table sums up the buyback transactions carried out by said provider between March 18 and March 22, 2019:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)		Transaction
date		Market
(MIC Code)		Identification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume
(in number of shares)		Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre		969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621		2019-03-18
2019-03-18
2019-03-19
2019-03-19
2019-03-20
2019-03-21
2019-03-21
2019-03-22
2019-03-22		CHIX
XPAR
CHIX
XPAR
XPAR
CHIX
XPAR
CHIX
XPAR		FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964		6 397
13 159
 813
4 096
20 700
19 705
61 095
25 335
55 865		30.97
30.96
31.00
30.99
30.91
30.92
30.92
30.78
30.79		 
 TOTAL207 16530.87 

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
               

The detailed reporting is available:

  • On Klépierre’s website www.klepierre.com in the section: Finance / Regulated disclosures;

     Or directly at the following URL: http://www.klepierre.com/content/uploads/2019/03/Déclaration-des-transactions-sur-actions-propres-réalisées-du-18_mars_au_22_mars_2019.pdf
      
      

Attachment

