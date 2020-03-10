Klepierre : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From March 03, 2020 to March 09, 2020

Log in
03/10/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM MARCH 03, 2020 TO MARCH 09, 2020

Paris – March 10, 2020

As announced in a press release dated February 06, 2019, Klépierre mandated an investment services provider to repurchase its own shares. The following table sums up the buyback transactions carried out by said provider between March 03 and March 09, 2020:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)		Transaction
date		Identification code of financial instrumentMarket
(MIC Code)		Aggregated daily volume
(in number of shares)		Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre		969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621		03/03/2020
03/04/2020
03/05/2020
03/06/2020
03/09/2020
03/09/2020
03/09/2020
03/09/2020		FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964		XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
CHIX
TRQX
BATE		96,243
81,200
94,804
116,000
172,126
1,148
228
498		27.22
27.17
26.48
25.15
22.69
23.18
23.09
23.09		 
 TOTAL562,24725.26 

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

The detailed reporting is available:
 –      On Klépierre’s website www.klepierre.com in the section: Finance / Regulated disclosures;
     Or directly at the following URL: http://www.klepierre.com/content/uploads/2020/03/Déclaration-des-transactions-sur-actions-propres-réalisées-du-03-mars-au-09-mars_2020.pdf
      
      
      
      
      
      

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 253 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 5,11x
Capi. / Sales2021 5,08x
Capitalization 6 401 M
Chart KLÉPIERRE
Duration : Period :
Klépierre Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KLÉPIERRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price 29,74  €
Last Close Price 22,17  €
Spread / Highest target 84,9%
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Jestin Chairman-Executive Board
David E. Simon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Beñat Ortega Chief Operating Officer
Bruno Valentin Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Steven E. Fivel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KLÉPIERRE-34.51%7 317
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-1.65%49 050
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.0.78%25 225
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.69%25 127
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-1.56%18 196
W. P. CAREY INC.-4.00%13 238
