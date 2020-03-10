Klepierre : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From March 03, 2020 to March 09, 2020

RELEASE
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM MARCH 03, 2020 TO MARCH 09, 2020
Paris – March 10, 2020
As announced in a press release dated February 06, 2019, Klépierre mandated an investment services provider to repurchase its own shares. The following table sums up the buyback transactions carried out by said provider between March 03 and March 09, 2020:
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Transaction
date
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Market
(MIC Code)
|Aggregated daily volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
|969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
|03/03/2020
03/04/2020
03/05/2020
03/06/2020
03/09/2020
03/09/2020
03/09/2020
03/09/2020
|FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
|XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
CHIX
TRQX
BATE
|96,243
81,200
94,804
116,000
172,126
1,148
228
498
|27.22
27.17
26.48
25.15
22.69
23.18
23.09
23.09
|
|
|TOTAL
|562,247
|25.26
|
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
The detailed reporting is available:
– On Klépierre’s website www.klepierre.com in the section: Finance / Regulated disclosures;
Or directly at the following URL: http://www.klepierre.com/content/uploads/2020/03/Déclaration-des-transactions-sur-actions-propres-réalisées-du-03-mars-au-09-mars_2020.pdf