Klepierre : Klépierre appoints a Group Head of Shopping Center Management

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, announces the appointment of Pierre-Etienne Alline as Group Head of Shopping Center Management.

Managing shopping centers is a core Klépierre activity. It is a matter of both global strategy and local and cultural specific features in the regions where the Group operates.

Pierre-Etienne Alline will therefore carry out his duties working closely with shopping center management directors in each country, accelerating the implementation of best national practice at European level and making his retail experience benefit the Group.

The new position will meet Klépierre objectives to diversify income (specialty leasing, digital screens) and optimize operating costs. It will also contribute to the Klépierre CSR strategy, Act for Good®, and to the enhanced development of the Group's 'customer' approach with further training for teams in our shopping malls.