Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Klépierre    LI   FR0000121964

KLÉPIERRE

(LI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Klepierre : Klépierre launches its “Mercury 2019” employee share ownership plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 02:38pm EDT

R E G U L A T O R Y R E L E A S E

K L É P I E R R E L A U N C H E S I T S " M E R C U R Y 2 0 1 9 " E M P L O Y E E S H A R E O W N E R S H I P P L A N

P a r i s , A p r i l 8 , 2 0 1 9

Klépierre launches "Mercury 2019," an employee share ownership plan for its France-based employees.

I S S U E R

Name: Klépierre SA

Listing: Euronext Paris

ISIN code: FR0000121964

D E S C R I P T I O N O F T R A N S A C T I O N A N D S H A R E S O F F E R E D

The offer is made as part of the company savings plan (Plan d'épargne d'entreprise - PEE) of Klépierre Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Klépierre SA. The shares will be delivered from the treasury shares owned by Klépierre SA. The sale of treasury shares to members of the company savings plan will be carried out under the conditions provided for in articles L. 3332­18 et seq. of the French Labor Code (Code du travail).

On December 13, 2018, Klépierre's Executive Board decided to offer shares reserved for members of the company savings plan of Klépierre Management and set the terms and conditions thereof.

T E R M S O F P U R C H A S E

Beneficiaries

This offer is reserved for Group employees of Klépierre Management based in France, with at least three months' seniority on the last day of the purchase/cooling off period, as well as retired employees who still have investments in the company savings plan.

Purchase price

The purchase price of the shares will be set by the Executive Board and will be equal to the volume-weighted average price of the Company's shares over the 20 trading days preceding the date of the Board's decision setting the dates of the purchase/cooling off period, less a 20% discount.

Investment options

Two different investment plans are proposed under "Mercury 2019":

-The first, or "classic" plan, involves subscribing for units in Klépierre Mercury Classique 2019, a sub-fund of the Klépierre Mercury mutual fund. Under this plan, amounts allocated from the discretionary profit sharing scheme are topped up by the Company. Employees who invest in this plan benefit from a 20% discount on the share price and are eligible for any dividends. The value of their investment will fluctuate in line with the Klépierre share price; and

-The second, or "secured" plan, is a leveraged plan involving the subscription to units of Klépierre Mercury Sécurisé 2019, a sub-fund of the Klépierre Mercury mutual fund. Employees who invest in this plan benefit from a guarantee on their principal plus a guaranteed minimum yield, while still being able to benefit if Klépierre's share price should rise.

Lock-up period

Units in the Klépierre Mercury mutual fund subscribed under the Mercury 2019 plan will be locked up until June 25, 2024, except in the cases of early release provided for under applicable law.

Exercise of voting rights

Voting rights at Klépierre General Meetings of Shareholders pertaining to shares purchased under the Mercury 2019 plan will be exercised by the Klépierre Mercury mutual fund's Supervisory Board.

Maximum ceiling of the offer

The maximum number of shares offered is 400,000.

P R O P O S E D S C H E D U L E F O R T H E P L A N

-Reservation period: April 9 to 24, 2019

-Purchase price of the shares set: May 27, 2019

-Purchase/cooling off period: May 28 to 31, 2019

-Delivery date: June 25, 2019

H E D G I N G T R A N S A C T I O N S

Regarding the secured (leveraged) plan, the financial institution (counterpart in the exchange) is likely to engage in hedging transactions, prior to the transactions and during the entire transaction period.

2

C O N T A C T S

Hubert d'AILLIÈRES

Paul LOGEROT

+33 (0)1

40 67 51 37 - hubert.daillieres@klepierre.com

+33 (0)1 40 67 53 02-paul.logerot@klepierre.com

Mengxing ZHANG

+33 (0)1

40 67 53 05 - mengxing.zhang@klepierre.com

A B O U T K L É P I E R R E

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at €24.4 billion at December 31, 2018, and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Eurozone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120, and features in the CDP "A-list". These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

This press release is available on the Klépierre website. www.klepierre.com

3

Disclaimer

Klépierre SA published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 18:37:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KLÉPIERRE
02:38pKLEPIERRE : Klépierre launches its “Mercury 2019” employee share own..
PU
02:19pKLÉPIERRE : KLÉPIERRE LAUNCHES ITS “MERCURY 2019” EMPLOYEE SHARE OWN..
GL
12:43pKLEPIERRE : Detailed reporting on treasury shares from 01/04/2019 to 05/04/2019 ..
PU
11:46aKLÉPIERRE : Disclosure of trading in own shares from april 01, 2019 to april 05,..
GL
04/01KLEPIERRE : Detailed reporting on treasury shares from 25/03/2019 to 29/03/2019 ..
PU
04/01KLÉPIERRE : Disclosure of trading in own shares from march 25, 2019 to march 29,..
GL
03/25KLÉPIERRE : Availability of information relating to the combined general meeting..
GL
03/25KLÉPIERRE : Disclosure of trading in own shares from march 18, 2019 to march 22,..
GL
03/18KLÉPIERRE : Disclosure of trading in own shares from march 11, 2019 to march 15,..
GL
03/11KLÉPIERRE : Disclosure of trading in own shares from march 04, 2019 to march 08,..
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 256 M
EBIT 2019 1 081 M
Net income 2019 857 M
Debt 2019 8 685 M
Yield 2019 6,83%
P/E ratio 2019 14,60
P/E ratio 2020 15,37
EV / Sales 2019 14,8x
EV / Sales 2020 14,5x
Capitalization 9 841 M
Chart KLÉPIERRE
Duration : Period :
Klépierre Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KLÉPIERRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 32,7 €
Spread / Average Target 2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Jestin Chairman-Executive Board
David E. Simon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Beñat Ortega Chief Operating Officer
Bruno Valentin Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Steven E. Fivel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KLÉPIERRE18.73%11 033
EQUINIX INC32.44%38 878
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.14.89%25 382
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION14.66%21 810
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES24.93%16 135
VORNADO REALTY TRUST12.16%13 177
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About