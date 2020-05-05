Klepierre : Klépierre places 600 million 9-Year bond at a 2.0% coupon

REGULATORY RELEASE



KLÉPIERRE PLACES

€600 MILLION 9-YEAR BOND

AT A 2.0% COUPON

Paris – May 5, 2020

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, announces that today, it successfully placed a €600-million bond maturing on May 12, 2029 with a 2.0% coupon. The bond was priced at 230 basis points above the swap rate, corresponding to a 5-basis-point new issue premium.

Subscribed 5 times, the notes were placed with high-quality, long-term global investors, notably from France, Germany, Japan and the UK.

This new bond issue supports Klépierre’s financing strategy, which aims to secure a strong liquidity position, while extending the average maturity of its debt. Following this issue, the Group’s liquidity (in euro) will stand at €2.8 billion.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan, Natixis and NatWest Markets acted as joint bookrunners for the new issue.





ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company’s portfolio is valued at €23.7 billion at December 31, 2019 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com

AGENDA July 7, 2020 Ex-dividend date for the final dividend July 9, 2020 Final dividend payment July 29, 2020 First-half 2020 earnings (after market close)





investor relations Hubert d’AILLIÈRES

+33 (0)1 40 67 51 37 – hubert.daillieres@klepierre.com

Mengxing ZHANG

+33 (0)1 40 67 53 05 – mengxing.zhang@klepierre.com

Paul LOGEROT

+33 (0)1 40 67 53 02 – paul.logerot@klepierre.com

Attachment