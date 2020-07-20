Klepierre : Klépierre pursues the digitalization of its shopping malls

Klépierre signs an exclusive partnership with blowUP media, a specialist in outsized advertising, and installs 22 Super Motions digital screens in its Hoog Catharijne, Alexandrium and Markhtal shopping malls in the Netherlands.

This DOOH (Digital out of home) media can adapt to all surfaces and are relaying information to our visitors, highlighting the news of the retailers and showcasing the retailtainement offer.

This collaboration reflects Klépierre's desire to make its shopping malls connected places that combine the best of physical and digital technology in line with the corporate signature Shop. Meet. Connect.®.