Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Klépierre    LI   FR0000121964

KLÉPIERRE (LI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Klepierre : Klépierre’s environmental commitments rewarded by...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 06:48pm CEST

Euronext's new index rates Klepierre among the 10 best companies in terms of environmental performances. 40 groups are part of this new ranking, launched on the initiative of Goldman Sachs and based on the NGO CDP study, in order to measure their ability to deal with deforestation, climate change and sustainable water management issues.

With the highest grade awarded, this rank confirms that the global expectations are fully aligned with the engagements taken in Klépierre CSR policy Act For Good®.

September 19 2018

Disclaimer

Klépierre SA published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 16:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KLÉPIERRE
06:48pKLEPIERRE : Klépierre’s environmental commitments rewarded by...
PU
10:43aKLEPIERRE : Klépierre runs an awareness campaign on Act For Good
PU
08/03KLEPIERRE : Klépierre publishes its first-half 2018 financial report
GL
07/26KLEPIERRE : First-Half 2018 earnings
PU
07/26KLÉPIERRE : First-half 2018 earnings
GL
07/26KLÉPIERRE : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/26KLÉPIERRE : Half-year results
CO
07/24Hammerson to exit retail parks as shareholder pressure builds
RE
07/18KLEPIERRE : Semi annual statement of liquidity agreement contracted with Exane B..
PU
05/25VIVATECH DAY 2 : Open Innovation as a source of...
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/08THE NEST EGG PORTFOLIO : Does Total And Its 4.9% Dividend Still Deserve A Place .. 
08/19THE NEST EGG PORTFOLIO : The PostNL Dividend Yield Has Now Increased To 8.1%. 
08/18SPENDING 55% OF THE NET RENTAL INCOM : Intu Properties 
08/11A 6.5% YIELDING MALL OPERATOR TRADIN : KléPierre 
07/27Klepierre SA 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 255 M
EBIT 2018 1 076 M
Net income 2018 1 102 M
Debt 2018 8 871 M
Yield 2018 6,81%
P/E ratio 2018 9,46
P/E ratio 2019 10,97
EV / Sales 2018 14,7x
EV / Sales 2019 14,2x
Capitalization 9 629 M
Chart KLÉPIERRE
Duration : Period :
Klépierre Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KLÉPIERRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 39,0 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Jestin Chairman-Executive Board
David E. Simon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Beñat Ortega Chief Operating Officer
Bruno Valentin Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Steven E. Fivel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KLÉPIERRE-16.46%11 174
EQUINIX INC-1.77%35 564
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST7.82%25 224
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 408
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.86%16 872
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-4.43%14 315
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.