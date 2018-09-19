Klepierre : Klépierre’s environmental commitments rewarded by...

Euronext's new index rates Klepierre among the 10 best companies in terms of environmental performances. 40 groups are part of this new ranking, launched on the initiative of Goldman Sachs and based on the NGO CDP study, in order to measure their ability to deal with deforestation, climate change and sustainable water management issues.

With the highest grade awarded, this rank confirms that the global expectations are fully aligned with the engagements taken in Klépierre CSR policy Act For Good®.

September 19 2018