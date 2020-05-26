Log in
Klepierre : Shopping malls group Klepierre re-opens 80% of European malls

05/26/2020 | 01:23am EDT
The logo of Klepierre is seen on their headquarters in Paris

Shopping centre operator Klepierre has re-opened 80% of its European malls and hopes to re-open 90% of them within 10 days, the company said on Tuesday, as global businesses slowly return to work after the coronavirus shutdown.

Paris-headquartered Klepierre added that curbs on restaurants and cinemas remained in many other European countries, representing 5% of its annual rent roll.

Governments around the world had forced the closure of many shops and businesses to rein in the virus, but some are now re-opening amid signs its progress may be faltering.

"The group has implemented all the necessary measures to resume operations, while ensuring the protection of staff and visitors thanks to strict hygiene protocols," Klepierre said in a statement, adding that it would provide updates as warranted.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 113 M
EBIT 2020 943 M
Net income 2020 -848 M
Debt 2020 8 912 M
Yield 2020 8,66%
P/E ratio 2020 -3,73x
P/E ratio 2021 60,7x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2021 10,8x
Capitalization 4 305 M
Chart KLÉPIERRE
Duration : Period :
Klépierre Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KLÉPIERRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 20,43 €
Last Close Price 14,91 €
Spread / Highest target 87,8%
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Jestin Chairman-Executive Board
David E. Simon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Beñat Ortega Chief Operating Officer
Bruno Valentin Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Steven E. Fivel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KLÉPIERRE-55.95%4 691
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)14.79%59 307
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.13.42%36 440
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-9.03%18 549
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-29.17%17 909
SEGRO PLC-7.45%11 203
