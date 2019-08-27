Klépierre: disclosure of trading in own shares from August 20, 2019 to August 26, 2019

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM AUGUST 20, 2019 TO AUGUST 26, 2019

Paris – August 27, 2019

As announced in a press release dated February 06, 2019, Klépierre mandated an investment services provider to repurchase its own shares. The following table sums up the buyback transactions carried out by said provider between August 20 and August 26, 2019:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer

(Legal Entity Identifier) Transaction

date Identification code of financial instrument Market

(MIC Code) Aggregated daily volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre

Klépierre 969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621

969500PB4U31KEFHZ621 2019-08-20

2019-08-21

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-08-26 FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964

FR0000121964 XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR 58,500

58,400

58,245

58,306

58,400 27.28

27.37

27.42

27.72

27.41 TOTAL 291,851 27.44

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal



The detailed reporting is available:

On Klépierre’s website www.klepierre.com in the section: Finance / Regulated disclosures;

Or directly at the following URL: http://www.klepierre.com/content/uploads/2019/08/Kl%C3%A9pierre-reporting-hebdomadaire-200819-260819.pdf

Attachment