Klépierre: disclosure of trading in own shares from August 20, 2019 to August 26, 2019

RELEASE
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM AUGUST 20, 2019 TO AUGUST 26, 2019
Paris – August 27, 2019
As announced in a press release dated February 06, 2019, Klépierre mandated an investment services provider to repurchase its own shares. The following table sums up the buyback transactions carried out by said provider between August 20 and August 26, 2019:
| Name of issuer
| Identification code of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
| Transaction
date
| Identification code of financial instrument
| Market
(MIC Code)
| Aggregated daily volume
(in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
| Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
| 969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
| 2019-08-20
2019-08-21
2019-08-22
2019-08-23
2019-08-26
| FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
| XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
| 58,500
58,400
58,245
58,306
58,400
| 27.28
27.37
27.42
27.72
27.41
|
|
| TOTAL
| 291,851
| 27.44
|
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
The detailed reporting is available: