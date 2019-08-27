Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Klépierre    LI   FR0000121964

KLÉPIERRE

(LI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Klépierre: disclosure of trading in own shares from August 20, 2019 to August 26, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 12:16pm EDT

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM AUGUST 20, 2019 TO AUGUST 26, 2019

Paris – August 27, 2019

As announced in a press release dated February 06, 2019, Klépierre mandated an investment services provider to repurchase its own shares. The following table sums up the buyback transactions carried out by said provider between August 20 and August 26, 2019:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Transaction
date 		Identification code of financial instrument Market
(MIC Code) 		Aggregated daily volume
(in number of shares) 		Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre
Klépierre 		969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621
969500PB4U31KEFHZ621 		2019-08-20
2019-08-21
2019-08-22
2019-08-23
2019-08-26 		FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964
FR0000121964 		XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR 		58,500
58,400
58,245
58,306
58,400 		27.28
27.37
27.42
27.72
27.41 		 
  TOTAL 291,851 27.44  

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
               

The detailed reporting is available:

 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KLÉPIERRE
12:16pKLÉPIERRE : disclosure of trading in own shares from August 20, 2019 to August 2..
GL
08/21Hammerson names AIG exec as new finance chief
RE
08/20KLÉPIERRE : Disclosure of trading in own shares from August 13, 2019 to August 1..
GL
08/20KLEPIERRE : Disclosure of trading in own shares from August 13, 2019 to August 1..
PU
08/13KLEPIERRE : Disclosure of trading in own shares from august 7, 2019 to august 12..
GL
08/06KLEPIERRE : First-half 2019 financial report
PU
08/06KLEPIERRE : Klépierre Publishes Its First-Half 2019 Financial Report
GL
07/31KLEPIERRE : Semi annual statement of liquidity agreement
PU
07/31KLÉPIERRE : Semi-annual statement of liquidity agreement
AQ
07/24KLEPIERRE : raises full-year cash flow guidance
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 282 M
EBIT 2019 1 055 M
Net income 2019 690 M
Debt 2019 8 704 M
Yield 2019 7,97%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
EV / Sales2019 13,0x
EV / Sales2020 13,0x
Capitalization 8 016 M
Chart KLÉPIERRE
Duration : Period :
Klépierre Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KLÉPIERRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 30,11  €
Last Close Price 27,42  €
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Jestin Chairman-Executive Board
David E. Simon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Beñat Ortega Chief Operating Officer
Bruno Valentin Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Steven E. Fivel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KLÉPIERRE1.71%8 909
EQUINIX INC58.46%47 387
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.13.74%25 249
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION16.09%23 288
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES27.77%16 700
WP CAREY INC34.39%14 997
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group