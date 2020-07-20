Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Klépierre    LI   FR0000121964

KLÉPIERRE

(LI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/20 03:59:58 pm
16.458 EUR   +0.69%
05:21pWEBCAST : 2020 Half-Year Earnings
PU
05:21pKLEPIERRE : Klépierre pursues the digitalization of its shopping malls
PU
05:21pKLEPIERRE : Klépierre appoints a Group Head of Shopping Center Management
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Webcast: 2020 Half-Year Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 05:21pm EDT

Klépierre will publish its 2020 Half-Year Earnings on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 after market close. Following the earnings release, the Executive Board members will be presenting the 2020 Half-Year Earnings on Thursday, July 30, 2020at 9:00 a.m. (8:00 am London time) during a conference call.

You may follow the presentation and will be able to ask your questions directly to the Executive Board via the conference call connections or the webcast link.

Conference Call Details

International Participants dial in: +44 (0) 20 3003 2666

Confirmation Code: Klépierre English

France Participants dial in: +33 (0) 1 7099 4740

Confirmation Code: Klépierre Français

Link to the Webcast

Disclaimer

Klépierre SA published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 21:20:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KLÉPIERRE
05:21pWEBCAST : 2020 Half-Year Earnings
PU
05:21pKLEPIERRE : Klépierre pursues the digitalization of its shopping malls
PU
05:21pKLEPIERRE : Klépierre appoints a Group Head of Shopping Center Management
PU
04:06pKLEPIERRE : Cancellation of Klépierre shares
PU
07/16INVITATION : 2020 Half-Year Earnings
GL
07/07KLÉPIERRE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/07KLÉPIERRE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/25KLÉPIERRE : Cancellation of klépierre shares
AQ
06/01KLEPIERRE : Klépierre today reopens all its French malls
AQ
05/26EUROPE : Travel firms propel European stocks to strongest close in 11 weeks
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 141 M 1 306 M 1 306 M
Net income 2020 -987 M -1 130 M -1 130 M
Net Debt 2020 8 920 M 10 211 M 10 211 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,36x
Yield 2020 7,55%
Capitalization 4 686 M 5 362 M 5 365 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 094
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart KLÉPIERRE
Duration : Period :
Klépierre Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KLÉPIERRE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 20,18 €
Last Close Price 16,43 €
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Marc Jestin Chairman-Executive Board
David E. Simon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Beñat Ortega Chief Operating Officer
Bruno Valentin Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Steven E. Fivel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KLÉPIERRE-51.71%5 328
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)24.08%64 105
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.20.05%38 570
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.3.20%21 043
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-20.43%20 121
SEGRO PLC2.68%13 752
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group