Webcast: 2020 Half-Year Earnings

Klépierre will publish its 2020 Half-Year Earnings on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 after market close. Following the earnings release, the Executive Board members will be presenting the 2020 Half-Year Earnings on Thursday, July 30, 2020at 9:00 a.m. (8:00 am London time) during a conference call.

You may follow the presentation and will be able to ask your questions directly to the Executive Board via the conference call connections or the webcast link.

Conference Call Details

International Participants dial in: +44 (0) 20 3003 2666

Confirmation Code: Klépierre English

France Participants dial in: +33 (0) 1 7099 4740

Confirmation Code: Klépierre Français

Link to the Webcast