DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Investor Relations Campaign; Retains Experienced Texas Firm to Assist

NEW YORK, NY , Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC PINK: KLMK) today announced it has retained E & E Communications to assist with its investor relations program.

“Our goal is to be a leader in distribution sensor solutions. The system we have developed, we believe, should outperform anything else in the sector. Interestingly, it is ‘dark pulsing’ that should allow us to be so successful,” said Dennis O'Leary, DarkPulse's Chairman and Co-CEO. “Because of our achievements we are looking to tell our story to more investors, to both increase stock price and liquidity.”

“As Mr. O’Leary mentions, there is a story that needs to be told here and we look forward to assisting the Company in highlighting their achievements. Since 1997, we have assisted numerous public companies all over the world. I am confident DarkPulse will be among the most successful,” said Paul Knopick, E & E Communications, Texas.

About DarkPulse, Inc.

DarkPulse, Inc. is comprised of two, patent-rich security platforms: Advanced, Fiber-based Monitoring Systems and Ultra-High Sensitivity Sensors ("UHHS"). The first involves advanced laser-based monitoring systems, including hardware/software that detects changes in the structural integrity of infrastructure. The second involves analytical equipment/patented technologies for detecting trace amounts of explosives/ chemical warfare agents/illicit drugs--considered the "Holy Grail" of global security.

