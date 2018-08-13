Log in
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Investor Relations Campaign; Retains Experienced Texas Firm to Assist

08/13/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY , Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC PINK: KLMK) today announced it has retained E & E Communications to assist with its investor relations program.   

“Our goal is to be a leader in distribution sensor solutions.  The system we have developed, we believe, should outperform anything else in the sector.  Interestingly, it is ‘dark pulsing’ that should allow us to be so successful,” said Dennis O'Leary, DarkPulse's Chairman and Co-CEO.  “Because of our achievements we are looking to tell our story to more investors, to both increase stock price and liquidity.” 

“As Mr. O’Leary mentions, there is a story that needs to be told here and we look forward to assisting the Company in highlighting their achievements.  Since 1997, we have assisted numerous public companies all over the world.  I am confident DarkPulse will be among the most successful,” said Paul Knopick, E & E Communications, Texas. 

About DarkPulse, Inc. 

DarkPulse, Inc. is comprised of two, patent-rich security platforms: Advanced, Fiber-based Monitoring Systems and Ultra-High Sensitivity Sensors ("UHHS").  The first involves advanced laser-based monitoring systems, including hardware/software that detects changes in the structural integrity of infrastructure. The second involves analytical equipment/patented technologies for detecting trace amounts of explosives/ chemical warfare agents/illicit drugs--considered the "Holy Grail" of global security.  

For more information, visit www.DarkPulse.com 

Safe Harbor Statement 

The information in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering, development and/or manufacturing programs, changes in product mix, development and production delays, and other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

Contact: 
Paul Knopick 
E & E Communications 
pknopick@eandecommunications.com 
940.262.3584 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
