NeuPath Health Inc. Clarification News Release

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2020) - NeuPath Health Inc. (formerly, Klinik Health Ventures Corp.) (TSXV: KHV.P) (the "Corporation") wishes to clarify certain information appearing in the news release (the "Closing News Release"), dated June 25, 2020, announcing the completion of a reverse takeover structured as a court approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") and a share consolidation (the "Consolidation") on the terms and conditions set out in the arrangement agreement dated April 24, 2020 (the "Arrangement Agreement") among the Corporation, 2752695 Ontario Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Corporation) and 2576560 Ontario Inc. doing business as NeuPath Health ("2576560") and in the Corporation's filing statement dated May 29, 2020 (the "Filing Statement").

Previously, the Corporation had disclosed that an aggregate of 24,281,488 common shares of the Corporation (post-Consolidation) were issued as consideration for 24,281,488 common shares of 2576560. The Corporation had also disclosed that upon the completion of the Arrangement and the Consolidation, 28,150,988 common shares of the Corporation will be issued and outstanding.

The Corporation wishes to issue an additional 352,458 common shares in the capital of the Corporation in accordance with the Arrangement Agreement for the difference between the common shares issued and what should have been issued pursuant to the Conversion Price (as such term is defined in the Filing Statement) as payment for certain unpaid accrued dividends under the preferred shares of 2576560 and unpaid interest under the convertible debentures of 2576560 outstanding immediately prior to the completion of the Arrangement.

Accordingly, the Corporation wishes to clarify that an aggregate of 24,633,946 common shares of the Corporation (post-Consolidation) are issued as consideration for 24,633,946 common shares of 2576560. Additionally, the Corporation wishes to clarify that upon the completion of the Arrangement and the Consolidation, there are 28,503,446 common shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding.

The above should be read in conjunction with the Closing News Release and the Filing Statement.

