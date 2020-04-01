Klöckner & Co SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
04/01/2020 | 12:45pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
01.04.2020 / 18:43
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
Gisbert
Last name(s):
Rühl
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Klöckner & Co SE
b) LEI
529900CQ31CN6GV5LL52
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE000KC01000
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase - The share purchase is mandatory due to the service contract: 51% of the annual net bonus for the fiscal year 2019 shall be invested in shares of Klöckner & Co SE with a three-year lock up period.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
3.350008 EUR
444981.5600 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
3.350008 EUR
444981.5600 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2020-04-01; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
