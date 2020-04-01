MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Klöckner & Co SE    KCO   DE000KC01000

KLÖCKNER & CO SE

(KCO)
  Report
Klöckner & Co SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/01/2020 | 12:45pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.04.2020 / 18:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Gisbert
Last name(s): Rühl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Klöckner & Co SE

b) LEI
529900CQ31CN6GV5LL52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KC01000

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase - The share purchase is mandatory due to the service contract: 51% of the annual net bonus for the fiscal year 2019 shall be invested in shares of Klöckner & Co SE with a three-year lock up period.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.350008 EUR 444981.5600 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.350008 EUR 444981.5600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-04-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Klöckner & Co SE
Am Silberpalais 1
47057 Duisburg
Germany
Internet: www.kloeckner.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58821  01.04.2020 


© EQS 2020
