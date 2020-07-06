Klöckner : Klöckner & Co SE appoints Guido Kerkhoff to the Management Board as of September 1, 2020 to succeed Gisbert Rühl in May 2021

Klöckner & Co SE appoints Guido Kerkhoff to the Management Board as of September 1, 2020 to succeed Gisbert Rühl in May 2021
Duisburg, Germany, July 6, 2020 - Today, the Supervisory Board of Klöckner & Co SE has appointed Guido Kerkhoff to the Management Board, effective as of September 1, 2020. Guido Kerkhoff shall succeed Gisbert Rühl as Chairman of the Management Board effective as of the close of the Annual General Meeting in May 2021. Gisbert Rühl has been a member of the Management Board since 2006 and was appointed Chairman of the Management Board in 2009. Until he takes over the position of Chairman of the Management Board, Guido Kerkhoff will serve as Vice Chairman of the Management Board. In connection with the planned separation of the digital platforms segment, Gisbert Rühl will take over the position of Chairman of the respective Supervisory Board, and thus will remain connected with the company.
The decision at this point in time will enable a seamless transition of management responsibilities in close coordination with the current Chairman of the Management Board. With Guido Kerkhoff, the Supervisory Board has won a proven industry expert who is perfectly qualified to lead the company supported by its digitalization strategy into the next phase. Guido Kerkhoff most recently was Chairman of the Management Board of thyssenkrupp AG.
Prof. Dieter Vogel: 'The Supervisory Board respects Gisbert Rühl's preference not to extend his appointment as the CEO beyond the next year after years of a successful tenure. At the same time, we are happy to nominate Guido Kerkhoff as a renowned successor who, due to his extensive experience in a wide variety of leadership positions, has the best prerequisites to be an excellent CEO.'
Gisbert Rühl: 'It is not easy for me to leave the position as CEO of Klöckner & Co next year. At the same time, however, I am convinced that it is the right time to hand over the responsibility as Chairman of the Management Board to someone who prospectively can shape the next phase of Klöckner & Co's development successfully also with new initiatives.'
Guido Kerkhoff: 'I am grateful for the confidence the Supervisory Board has placed in me and I am very much looking forward to the challenges ahead at Klöckner & Co.'
About Klöckner & Co:
Klöckner & Co is one of the largest producer-independent distributors of steel and metal products and one of the leading steel service companies worldwide. Based on its distribution and service network of around 160 locations in 13 countries, Klöckner & Co supplies more than 100,000 customers. Currently, the Group has around 8,200 employees. Klöckner & Co had sales of some €6.3 billion in fiscal 2019. As a pioneer of change in the steel industry, Klöckner & Co is in the process of digitalizing its entire supply and value chain. XOM Materials, an independent venture launched by the Klöckner & Co Group, is geared to develop into the leading industry platform for steel, metal and related products.
The shares of Klöckner & Co SE are admitted to trading on the regulated market segment (Regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) with further post-admission obligations (Prime Standard). Klöckner & Co shares are listed in the SDAX® index of Deutsche Börse.
ISIN: DE000KC01000; WKN: KC0100; Common Code: 025808576.
Klöckner & Co SE contact:
Press
Christian Pokropp - Press Spokesperson
Head of External Communications
Phone: +49 203 307-2050
Email: christian.pokropp@kloeckner.com
Investors
Felix Schmitz
Head of Investor Relations,
Internal Communications & Sustainability
Phone: +49 203 307-2295
Email: felix.schmitz@kloeckner.com
Press Release 07/06/2020
You can download this Press Release as PDF file.