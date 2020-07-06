Klöckner : Klöckner & Co SE appoints Guido Kerkhoff to the Management Board as of September 1, 2020 to succeed Gisbert Rühl in May 2021

Klöckner & Co SE appoints Guido Kerkhoff to the Management Board as of September 1, 2020 to succeed Gisbert Rühl in May 2021

Duisburg, Germany, July 6, 2020 - Today, the Supervisory Board of Klöckner & Co SE has appointed Guido Kerkhoff to the Management Board, effective as of September 1, 2020. Guido Kerkhoff shall succeed Gisbert Rühl as Chairman of the Management Board effective as of the close of the Annual General Meeting in May 2021. Gisbert Rühl has been a member of the Management Board since 2006 and was appointed Chairman of the Management Board in 2009. Until he takes over the position of Chairman of the Management Board, Guido Kerkhoff will serve as Vice Chairman of the Management Board. In connection with the planned separation of the digital platforms segment, Gisbert Rühl will take over the position of Chairman of the respective Supervisory Board, and thus will remain connected with the company.

The decision at this point in time will enable a seamless transition of management responsibilities in close coordination with the current Chairman of the Management Board. With Guido Kerkhoff, the Supervisory Board has won a proven industry expert who is perfectly qualified to lead the company supported by its digitalization strategy into the next phase. Guido Kerkhoff most recently was Chairman of the Management Board of thyssenkrupp AG.

Prof. Dieter Vogel: 'The Supervisory Board respects Gisbert Rühl's preference not to extend his appointment as the CEO beyond the next year after years of a successful tenure. At the same time, we are happy to nominate Guido Kerkhoff as a renowned successor who, due to his extensive experience in a wide variety of leadership positions, has the best prerequisites to be an excellent CEO.'

Gisbert Rühl: 'It is not easy for me to leave the position as CEO of Klöckner & Co next year. At the same time, however, I am convinced that it is the right time to hand over the responsibility as Chairman of the Management Board to someone who prospectively can shape the next phase of Klöckner & Co's development successfully also with new initiatives.'

Guido Kerkhoff: 'I am grateful for the confidence the Supervisory Board has placed in me and I am very much looking forward to the challenges ahead at Klöckner & Co.'