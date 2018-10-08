|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Klöckner & Co SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Klöckner & Co SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
08.10.2018 / 09:15
Klöckner & Co SE hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall
be disclosed :
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: October 24, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: October 24, 2018
German: http://www.kloeckner.com/de/publikationen.html
English: http://www.kloeckner.com/en/publications.html?langSwitched=1
