KLOECKNER & CO SE (KCO)
Klöckner & Co SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/08/2018 | 09:28am CEST

10/08/2018 09:15:31


Klöckner & Co SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial
statements

08.10.2018 / 09:15
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Klöckner & Co SE hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall
be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: October 24, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: October 24, 2018
German: http://www.kloeckner.com/de/publikationen.html
English: http://www.kloeckner.com/en/publications.html?langSwitched=1


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

08.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

     Language:    English
     Company:     Klöckner & Co SE
                  Am Silberpalais 1
                  47057 Duisburg
                  Germany
     Internet:    www.kloeckner.com



     End of News    DGAP News Service

Disclaimer

Klöckner & Co. SE published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 07:27:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 605 M
EBIT 2018 151 M
Net income 2018 84,7 M
Debt 2018 439 M
Yield 2018 3,19%
P/E ratio 2018 11,75
P/E ratio 2019 12,49
EV / Sales 2018 0,21x
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
Capitalization 978 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 11,3 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gisbert Rühl Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Dieter H. Vogel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Michael Wegmann Chief Operating Officer
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Tobias Kollmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KLOECKNER & CO SE-4.76%1 126
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO-2.41%6 057
BODYCOTE PLC-1.31%2 263
RUSSEL METALS INC-7.44%1 290
RYERSON HOLDING CORP6.06%405
KOMICO LTD--.--%208
