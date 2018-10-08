Klöckner & Co SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/08/2018 09:15:31



Klöckner & Co SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements 08.10.2018 / 09:15 Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Klöckner & Co SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: October 24, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: October 24, 2018 German: http://www.kloeckner.com/de/publikationen.html English: http://www.kloeckner.com/en/publications.html?langSwitched=1 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Klöckner & Co SE Am Silberpalais 1 47057 Duisburg Germany Internet: www.kloeckner.com End of News DGAP News Service