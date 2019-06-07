Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Kloeckner & Co SE    KCO   DE000KC01000

KLOECKNER & CO SE

(KCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Klöckner & Co SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 05:22am EDT
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name: Klöckner & Co SE
Street: Am Silberpalais 1
Postal code: 47057
City: Duisburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900CQ31CN6GV5LL52

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Dimensional Holdings Inc.
City of registered office, country: Austin, Texas, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) 		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) 		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) 		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.97 % 1.20 % 4.17 % 99750000
Previous notification 3.06 % n/a % 3.06 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) 		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) 		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000KC01000 2965873 % 2.97 %
Total 2965873 2.97 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Securities Lending (right of recall) n/a n/a 1200879 1.20 %
Total 1200879 1.20 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Dimensional Holdings Inc. % % %
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP % % %
Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. % % %
Dimensional Holdings Inc. % % %
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP % % %
DFA Canada LLC % % %
Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC % % %
Dimensional Holdings Inc. % % %
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP % % %
DFA Australia Limited % % %
Dimensional Holdings Inc. % % %
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP % % %
Dimensional Advisors Ltd. % % %
Dimensional Fund Advisors Pte. Ltd. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date

Disclaimer

Klöckner & Co. SE published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 09:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KLOECKNER & CO SE
05:22aKLÖCKNER & CO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
PU
05:05aKLÖCKNER & CO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
05/24KLÖCKNER & CO SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repo..
PU
05/24KLÖCKNER & CO SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly repo..
PU
05/24KLÖCKNER & CO SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly repo..
EQ
05/24KLÖCKNER & CO SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repo..
EQ
05/22KLÖCKNER & CO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
PU
05/17KLÖCKNER & CO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
PU
05/17KLÖCKNER & CO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
05/16KLOECKNER & CO SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 6 757 M
EBIT 2019 91,7 M
Net income 2019 30,6 M
Debt 2019 555 M
Yield 2019 4,58%
P/E ratio 2019 14,42
P/E ratio 2020 9,26
EV / Sales 2019 0,15x
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
Capitalization 465 M
Chart KLOECKNER & CO SE
Duration : Period :
Kloeckner & Co SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KLOECKNER & CO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7,91 €
Spread / Average Target 70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gisbert Rühl Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Dieter H. Vogel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Michael Wegmann Chief Operating Officer
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Tobias Kollmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KLOECKNER & CO SE-23.10%539
VALE-4.31%66 418
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-3.08%20 578
POSCO--.--%17 813
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED84.49%16 577
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 873
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About