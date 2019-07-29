Kloeckner : Klöckner & Co SE reorganizes Management Board and strengthens country organizations

DGAP-News: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Klöckner & Co SE reorganizes Management Board and strengthens country organizations



29.07.2019 / 10:45

Duisburg, Germany, July 29, 2019 - Klöckner & Co SE reorganizes its management team. The Supervisory Board today appointed Dr. Oliver Falk and John Ganem to the Management Board effective August 1, 2019.

Jens Wegmann, who has been a member of the Management Board of Klöckner & Co SE since December 1, 2017, will leave Klöckner & Co SE in agreement with the Company as of July 31, 2019. His responsibilities as COO will be assumed by John Ganem in the US and by Gisbert Rühl, CEO of the Company, in Europe. The Supervisory Board thanks Jens Wegmann for his commitment and wishes him all the best for the future.

Dr. Oliver Falk takes over the function of CFO, which was temporarily assumed by the CEO, Gisbert Rühl. The Group Management Board of Klöckner & Co SE will thus consist of Gisbert Rühl, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO Europe, Dr. Oliver Falk, CFO, and John Ganem CEO Americas.

Dr. Oliver Falk has been successfully active in leading positions in the Group for more than 25 years and is currently CFO of Kloeckner Metals Europe GmbH. As CEO of the US subsidiary Kloeckner Metals Corporation, John Ganem has been making a significant contribution to the company's success in the USA for several years.

In the course of the realignment of the Management Board, a further decentralization of activities was decided. With this step, the Company intends to take even greater account of the different structures in the countries in terms of organization and thus promote even more independent and entrepreneurial action in the Group companies. In return, this leads to a reduction in responsibilities at the level of the Group holding Company. In the future, the Group holding will focus on core functions and the design and control of the digitization strategy.

