Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Kloeckner & Co SE    KCO   DE000KC01000

KLOECKNER & CO SE

(KCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kloeckner : Thyssenkrupp in talks to buy steel trader Kloeckner - Handelsblatt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 01:28pm EDT
A logo of Thyssenkrupp AG is pictured at the company's headquarters in Essen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German industrial group Thyssenkrupp is in talks to buy metals distributor Kloeckner & Co in a move to strengthen its steel business, Handelsblatt reported on Thursday citing sources familiar with the matter.

CEO Guido Kerkhoff, under pressure after a fourth profit warning on his watch sent Thyssenkrupp shares to a 16-year low, has put a deal to buy Kloeckner at the centre of a turnaround plan he is working on, the newspaper reported.

"This objective is very concrete and has a good chance of being realised," one source familiar with the matter told Handelsblatt. Thyssenkrupp declined comment while no comment was immediately available from Kloeckner.

Kloeckner, whose shares are trading at decade lows under pressure from weakening industrial demand in Germany and abroad, has for months been the focus of speculation on a possible tie-up with Thyssenkrupp.

Gisbert Ruehl, Kloeckner's CEO, said in July he was open to playing a role in the consolidation of Thyssenkrupp's materials trading division, including taking a minority stake in it.

Thyssenkrupp in May unveiled a major restructuring, effectively looking for partners for its business divisions, including Materials Services where it could sell a minority stake to a strategic partner.

So far, Kerkhoff has struggled to gain traction on his strategic initiatives even as Thyssenkrupp's financial health deteriorated, narrowing the scope to be acquisitive and raising pressure to liquidate assets, say analysts.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Tom Kaeckenhoff, editing by Thomas Escritt)

Stocks treated in this article : thyssenKrupp AG, Kloeckner & Co SE
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KLOECKNER & CO SE 0.41% 4.84 Delayed Quote.-20.46%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 5.59% 10.42 Delayed Quote.-34.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KLOECKNER & CO SE
01:28pKLOECKNER : Thyssenkrupp in talks to buy steel trader Kloeckner - Handelsblatt
RE
07/31KLOECKNER : could play role in Thyssenkrupp restructuring - CEO
RE
07/31KLOECKNER : Klöckner & Co SE reports market-related impacts on earnings in secon..
PU
07/31KLOECKNER : sees falling demand in auto, engineering sectors
RE
07/31KLOECKNER : Klöckner & Co SE reports market-related impacts on earnings in secon..
EQ
07/29KLOECKNER : Klöckner & Co SE reorganizes Management Board and strengthens countr..
EQ
07/22KLÖCKNER & CO SE : Guidance for the full year - operating income (EBITDA) burden..
EQ
06/20THYSSENKRUPP : Eyeing Kloeckner & Co. -Manager Magazin
DJ
06/07KLÖCKNER & CO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
PU
06/07KLÖCKNER & CO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 736 M
EBIT 2019 45,3 M
Net income 2019 -3,75 M
Debt 2019 578 M
Yield 2019 3,54%
P/E ratio 2019 -434x
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,16x
EV / Sales2020 0,15x
Capitalization 481 M
Chart KLOECKNER & CO SE
Duration : Period :
Kloeckner & Co SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KLOECKNER & CO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5,97  €
Last Close Price 4,85  €
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gisbert Rühl Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Dieter H. Vogel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Michael Wegmann Chief Operating Officer
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Tobias Kollmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KLOECKNER & CO SE-20.46%534
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group