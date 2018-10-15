Klövern AB (publ): Klövern considers issue of hybrid bonds

Klövern AB (publ) has appointed Nordea and Swedbank as financial advisors to investigate market conditions for an increase of the SEK 800 million outstanding hybrid bond loan (ISIN SE0011337898), which is subordinated to Klövern's outstanding senior bonds. A SEK-denominated issue of minimum SEK 250 million under the SEK 1.5 billion framework may follow, subject to market conditions.

An issue of hybrid bonds will further strengthen Klövern's financial position and will be reported as equity.

In addition, Klövern may further investigate the conditions for an issue of SEK-denominated senior unsecured bonds following the potential tap issuance of the hybrid bond loan.

Jens Andersson, Head of Finance, +46-76 855 67 02, jens.andersson@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

This information is information that Klövern AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:30 CEST on 15 October 2018.

