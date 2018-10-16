Klövern AB (publ): Klövern issues SEK 500 million of additional hybrid bonds

Klövern AB (publ) has issued SEK 500 million of additional hybrid bonds at a price of 100 per cent of the nominal amount under the company's hybrid bond loan with a framework amount of SEK 1,500 million, ISIN-nr SE0011337898.



Klövern has previously issued hybrid bonds of SEK 800 million under the hybrid bond loan. Klövern has thereby in total issued hybrid bonds of SEK 1,300 million.



The hybrid bond loan has a perpetual tenor and a floating interest rate of three-months STIBOR + 600 basis points until the first call date. The hybrid bonds are callable on 21 June 2023 and on every interest payment date thereafter.



The first issued hybrid bonds are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Corporate Bond List. Klövern intends to apply for listing of the additional hybrid bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm's Corporate Bond List.



Nordea and Swedbank have acted as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the hybrid bond issue.

For additional information, please contact:

Jens Andersson, Head of Finance, +46-76 855 67 02, jens.andersson@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se



Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.



Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.



This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Klövern AB (publ) via Globenewswire

