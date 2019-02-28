Log in
Klövern AB (publ): Number of shares in Klövern as of 28 February 2019

02/28/2019 | 06:01am EST

After conversion of 352,459 Class A ordinary shares to Class B ordinary shares during the month of February the total number of shares in Klövern as of 28 February 2019 amounts to 932,437,980, of which 73,307,804 constitute Class A ordinary shares, 842,686,176 constitute Class B ordinary shares and 16,444,000 constitute preference shares.

Each Class A ordinary share entitles to one vote whereas each Class B ordinary share, as well as each preference share, entitles to one-tenth of a vote. The total number of votes in the company after the conversion amounts to 159,220,821.6.


Klövern AB (publ)

For additional information, please contact:
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This information is information that Klövern AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 12:00 CET on 28 February 2019.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Klövern AB (publ) via Globenewswire
