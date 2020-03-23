Klondike Silver : Arranges Loan

March 23, 2020 - Vancouver, Canada - Klondike Silver Corp. (the 'Company') (TSX.V: KS) has arranged a loan with a non-related party (the 'Lender'), pursuant to which the Lender has agreed to loan Cdn$20,000 to the Company. The loan bears interest at 1.5% per month and is repayable in one year. In consideration for the loan, the Company has also agreed to issue 80,000 bonus common shares, at a deemed price of $0.05 per share. The shares are subject to a four month and one-day hold period, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities law. Loan proceeds will be used for working capital. The terms of the loan are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Klondike's Silvana Mine Silver Lead Zinc project is located in South Eastern B.C., 138 km north of the Trail B.C. smelter. The Company is actively exploring from underground, the western extension of the Silvana Mine, along the 'Main Lode'. The 'Main Lode' is a 9 km structure which is the most prolific mineralized structure in the Slocan Mining Camp. There are 13 historical mines that are situated along the 9 km 'Main Lode' structure which has produced 886,000 kg of silver, 117 million kg lead and 95 million kg of zinc so far (source: BC MINFILE).

