KLONDIKE SILVER CORP.

KLONDIKE SILVER CORP.

(KS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 04/17 02:05:02 pm
0.03 CAD   -14.29%
Klondike Silver : Drifting Suspension

04/18/2020 | 12:31am EDT

April 17, 2020 - Vancouver, Canada - Klondike Silver Corp. (the 'Company') (TSX.V: KS) announces that due to the continuing concerns with Covid-19 the Company is temporarily suspending the drifting/drilling program.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike's Silvana Mine Silver Lead Zinc project is located in South Eastern B.C., 138 km north of the Trail B.C. smelter. The Company is actively exploring from underground, the western extension of the Silvana Mine, along the 'Main Lode'. The 'Main Lode' is a 9 km vein structure which is the most prolific mineralized structure in the Slocan Mining Camp. There are 13 historical mines that are situated along the 9 km vein structure which has produced 886,000 kg of silver, 117 million kg lead and 95 million kg of zinc so far (source: BC MINFILE).

Additional information can be found on the Company website: www.klondikesilver.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors Contact Information
Klondike Silver Corp. Corporate Inquiries:
'Thomas Kennedy' Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928
Thomas Kennedy, B.Comm., J.D. Email: dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com
CEO, Director

This news release may contain certain forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the control of Klondike Silver Corp. which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Klondike Silver Corp. to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Klondike Silver Corp. published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2020 04:30:08 UTC
