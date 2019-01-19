Log in
Klondike Silver : Phase One Exploration Drilling Has Commenced

0
01/19/2019 | 12:54am EST
January 18, 2019 - Vancouver, British Columbia

Further to the December 12, 2018, October 25, 2018 and August 20, 2018 News Releases KLONDIKE SILVER (TSX-V: KS) has today commenced drilling its Zinc Silver Lead Project in South Eastern British Columbia.

Meet Tom Kennedy (CEO) + Dave Makepeace (P.Eng.) at BOOTH # 905 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference this weekend. Location: Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place Dates: Sunday January 20, 2019 + Monday January 21, 2019 Time: Trade Booths are open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm each day.

ABOUT KLONDIKE SILVER: Klondike Silver's Royalty Free ZINC SILVER LEAD land package (100 km2) is located in the SLOCAN MINING CAMP (Southeast British Columbia - 138 km North of Teck's Zinc Silver Lead smelter (Trail B.C.)). Based on the British Columbia MINFILE mineral database, sixty eight (68) of the one hundred and seventy three (173) past producing Zinc Silver Lead mines in the Slocan Mining Camp are located in the Klondike Silver land package. Klondike Silver has created the first real opportunity to invest in and properly explore a sizeable portion of one of the most historic mining camps in British Columbia. Klondike likes to think of the Slocan as the last best under explored Zinc Silver Lead camp in Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors CONTACT INFORMATION Klondike Silver Corp. 'Thomas Kennedy' Thomas Kennedy, B.Comm., J.D. CEO, Director

Corporate Inquiries: Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928 Email: dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Klondike Silver Corp. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2019 05:53:07 UTC
