Klondike Silver : Private Placement Continues

PRIVATE PLACEMENT

March 22, 2019 - Vancouver, Canada - Klondike Silver Corp. (the 'Company') (TSX.V: KS) announces that subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and in connection Company's news release of February 25, 2019, the Company is continuing with the private placement.

The Company is raising $1,200,000 through a non-brokered private placement of 24,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable for a period of 5 years from the closing at a price of $0.05 per share. All Units are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance. Commissions may be paid on a portion of the funds raised.

The net proceeds will be used for advancing Klondike's Sandon B.C. Zinc Silver Lead project, located 138 KM north of the Trail B.C. smelter, and for general working capital.

ABOUT KLONDIKE SILVER:

Klondike Silver's Royalty Free ZINC SILVER LEAD land package (100 km2) is located in the SLOCAN MINING CAMP (Southeast British Columbia - 138 km North of Teck's Zinc Silver Lead smelter (Trail B.C.)). Based on the British Columbia MINFILE mineral database, sixty eight (68) of the one hundred and seventy three (173) past producing Zinc Silver Lead mines in the Slocan Mining Camp are located in the Klondike Silver land package. Klondike Silver has created the first real opportunity to invest in and properly explore a sizeable portion of one of the most historic mining camps in British Columbia. Klondike likes to think of the Slocan as the last best under explored Zinc Silver Lead camp in Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors CONTACT INFORMATION Klondike Silver Corp. Corporate Inquiries: 'Thomas Kennedy' Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928 Thomas Kennedy, B.Comm., J.D. Email: dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.