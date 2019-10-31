Log in
Klondike Silver : will Attend Minerals South

10/31/2019 | 09:47pm EDT

Thursday October 31, 2019 - Vancouver, Canada - Klondike Silver Corp. (the 'Company') (TSX.V: KS). is attending the MINERALS SOUTH CONFERENCE AND TRADE SHOW November 6-7, 2019. The show is beingheld at the Heritage Inn Hotel & Convention Centre, 803 Cranbrook St North, Cranbrook, BC. Stop by to meet Klondike Silver Management and Technical team.

Minerals South Exhibit hours: 10:00 am to 4:30 pm on Wednesday November 6, 2019 and 10:00 am to 4:30 pm on Thursday November 7, 2019. For additional show information click the link: http://www.ekcm.org/site/ and view upcoming events.

For additional information please visit the company website at www.klondikesilver.com

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver's Royalty Free ZINC SILVER LEAD land package (100 km2) is located in the SLOCAN MINING CAMP (Southeast British Columbia - 138 km North of Teck's Zinc Silver Lead smelter (Trail B.C.)). Based on the British Columbia MINFILE mineral database, sixty eight (68) of the one hundred and seventy three (173) past producing Zinc Silver Lead mines in the Slocan Mining Camp are located in the Klondike Silver land package. Klondike Silver has created the first real opportunity to invest in and properly explore a sizeable portion of one of the most historic mining camps in British Columbia. Klondike likes to think of the Slocan as the last best under explored Zinc Silver Lead camp in Canada. For additional information please visit the company website www.klondikesilver.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate Inquiries:

Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928
Email: dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Klondike Silver Corp.

'Thomas Kennedy'

Thomas Kennedy, B.Comm., J.D.

CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Klondike Silver Corp. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 01:46:04 UTC
