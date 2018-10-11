Log in
Klövern AB (publ): Klövern announces offer document in connection with public cash offer to the shareholders of Agora

10/11/2018 | 04:08pm CEST

Klövern AB (publ): Klövern announces offer document in connection with public cash offer to the shareholders of Agora 

Klövern AB (publ) ('Klövern'), through its indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary
Dagon Sverige AB (the 'Offeror'), announced on 4 October 2018 a public cash
offer to the shareholders of A Group of Retail Assets Sweden AB (publ) ('Agora')
to transfer all ordinary Class A and Class B shares and preference shares in
Agora to the Offeror (the 'Offer').

The offer document regarding the Offer has now been finalized and was made
public today.

The offer document and the acceptance form are available on Klövern's website
(www.klovern.se) and on Swedbank's website (www.swedbank.se/prospekt).

The acceptance period for the Offer commences on 12 October 2018 and ends on 9
November 2018.

Settlement will begin as soon as the Offeror has announced that the conditions
for the Offer have been satisfied or that the Offeror has otherwise resolved to
complete the Offer. Assuming that such an announcement is made no later than
around 13 November 2018, settlement is expected to begin around 16 November
2018.

The Offeror reserves the right to extend the acceptance period and to bring
forward or postpone the settlement date regarding the Offer.

For information and documentation regarding the Offer: www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Pia Gideon, Chairman of the Board, +46 (0)76-768 00 76, pia.gideon@gmail.com
Peeter Kinnunen, Head of Transactions, +46 (0)76-855 67 03,
peeter.kinnunen@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to
offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq
Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-
mail: info@klovern.se.

This information is information that Klövern AB (publ) and the Offeror is
obliged to make public pursuant to the Takeover Rules. The information was
submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out
above, on 11 October 2018 at 16:00 CEST.

Important notice
This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the
event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

The distribution of this press release and any related offer documentation in
certain jurisdictions may be restricted or affected by the laws of such
jurisdictions. Accordingly, copies of this communication are not being, and must
not be, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in, into or from any
such jurisdiction. Therefore, persons who receive this communication (including,
without limitation, nominees, trustees and custodians) and are subject to the
laws of any such jurisdiction will need to inform themselves about, and observe,
any applicable restrictions or requirements. Any failure to do so may
constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. To the
fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the Offeror and Klövern disclaims
any responsibility or liability for the violations of any such restrictions by
any person.

The Offer is not being made, and this press release may not be distributed,
directly or indirectly, in or into, nor will any tender of shares be accepted
from or on behalf of holders in, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New
Zealand, South Africa or the United States or any other jurisdiction in which
the making of the Offer, the distribution of this press release or the
acceptance of any tender of shares would contravene applicable laws or
regulations or require further offer documents, filings or other measures in
addition to those required under Swedish law, and the Offeror and Klövern will
not deliver any consideration under the Offer in or into any such jurisdiction.

Statements in this press release relating to future status or circumstances,
including statements regarding future performance, growth and other trend
projections and the other benefits of the Offer, are forward-looking statements.
These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of
words such as 'anticipates', 'intends', 'expects', 'believes', or similar
expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and
uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will
occur in the future. There can be no assurance that actual results will not
differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking
statements due to many factors, many of which are outside the control of the
Offeror, Klövern and Agora. Any such forward-looking statements speak only as of
the date on which they are made and the Offeror and Klövern has no obligation
(and undertakes no such obligation) to update or revise any of them, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except for in
accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Klövern AB (publ) via GlobeNewswire

Disclaimer

Klövern AB published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 14:07:00 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 3 198 M
EBIT 2018 2 148 M
Net income 2018 1 747 M
Debt 2018 29 588 M
Yield 2018 4,36%
P/E ratio 2018 5,68
P/E ratio 2019 8,37
EV / Sales 2018 14,0x
EV / Sales 2019 13,4x
Capitalization 15 061 M
