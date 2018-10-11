Klövern AB (publ): Klövern announces offer document in connection with public cash offer to the shareholders of Agora

The Offer is not being made, and this press release may not be distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into, nor will any tender of shares be accepted from or on behalf of holders in, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa or the United States or any other jurisdiction in which the making of the Offer, the distribution of this press release or the acceptance of any tender of shares would contravene applicable laws or regulations or require further offer documents, filings or other measures in addition to those required under Swedish law.

Klövern AB (publ) ('Klövern'), through its indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary

Dagon Sverige AB (the 'Offeror'), announced on 4 October 2018 a public cash

offer to the shareholders of A Group of Retail Assets Sweden AB (publ) ('Agora')

to transfer all ordinary Class A and Class B shares and preference shares in

Agora to the Offeror (the 'Offer').

The offer document regarding the Offer has now been finalized and was made

public today.

The offer document and the acceptance form are available on Klövern's website

(www.klovern.se) and on Swedbank's website (www.swedbank.se/prospekt).

The acceptance period for the Offer commences on 12 October 2018 and ends on 9

November 2018.

Settlement will begin as soon as the Offeror has announced that the conditions

for the Offer have been satisfied or that the Offeror has otherwise resolved to

complete the Offer. Assuming that such an announcement is made no later than

around 13 November 2018, settlement is expected to begin around 16 November

2018.

The Offeror reserves the right to extend the acceptance period and to bring

forward or postpone the settlement date regarding the Offer.

For information and documentation regarding the Offer: www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Pia Gideon, Chairman of the Board, +46 (0)76-768 00 76, pia.gideon@gmail.com

Peeter Kinnunen, Head of Transactions, +46 (0)76-855 67 03,

peeter.kinnunen@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to

offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq

Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-

mail: info@klovern.se.

This information is information that Klövern AB (publ) and the Offeror is

obliged to make public pursuant to the Takeover Rules. The information was

submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out

above, on 11 October 2018 at 16:00 CEST.

Important notice

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the

event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

The distribution of this press release and any related offer documentation in

certain jurisdictions may be restricted or affected by the laws of such

jurisdictions. Accordingly, copies of this communication are not being, and must

not be, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in, into or from any

such jurisdiction. Therefore, persons who receive this communication (including,

without limitation, nominees, trustees and custodians) and are subject to the

laws of any such jurisdiction will need to inform themselves about, and observe,

any applicable restrictions or requirements. Any failure to do so may

constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. To the

fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the Offeror and Klövern disclaims

any responsibility or liability for the violations of any such restrictions by

any person.

Statements in this press release relating to future status or circumstances,

including statements regarding future performance, growth and other trend

projections and the other benefits of the Offer, are forward-looking statements.

These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of

words such as 'anticipates', 'intends', 'expects', 'believes', or similar

expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and

uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will

occur in the future. There can be no assurance that actual results will not

differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking

statements due to many factors, many of which are outside the control of the

Offeror, Klövern and Agora. Any such forward-looking statements speak only as of

the date on which they are made and the Offeror and Klövern has no obligation

(and undertakes no such obligation) to update or revise any of them, whether as

a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except for in

accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

