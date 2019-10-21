Log in
KLÖVERN AB (publ)    KLOV A   SE0006593901

KLÖVERN AB (PUBL)

(KLOV A)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 10/21 07:08:17 am
17 SEK   -4.23%
07:10aKlövern divests 42 properties in Karlstad for SEK 2,610 million
GL
09/27KLOVERN AB : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
08/30KLOVERN : Number of shares in Klövern as of 30 August 2019
AQ
Klövern divests 42 properties in Karlstad for SEK 2,610 million

10/21/2019 | 07:10am EDT

Klövern has signed a contract to divest its entire property portfolio in Karlstad, consisting of 42 properties, for a total underlying property value of SEK 2,610 million. The properties´ lettable area amounts to approximately 204,000 sq.m. and consists primarily of premises for offices and warehouse/logistics. The rental value amounts to SEK 247 million and the economic occupancy rate amounts to 95 per cent.

The transaction is done in order to geographically streamline Klövern’s property portfolio to fewer cities.

Transfer of possession is planned to be on 29 November 2019.

The transaction encompasses the following properties:

Barkassen 7Bälgen 11Kanoten 10Stolpen 1
Barkassen 9Druvan 13Kulingen 4Stolpen 6
Björnen 13Ekorren 11Mercurius 3Styrmannen 5
Björnen 7Fjädern 14Monitorn 9Sågen 1
Blåsten 3Fjädern 16Passadvinden 3Sågen 2
Blåsten 4Freja 13Pinassen 2Sågen 9
Brisen 4Grästegen 2Regnvinden 1Tornadon 2
Bromsen 1Gångjärnet 2Skepparen 15Tången 15
Bromsen 6Hammaren 21Släggan 13Ugnen 1
Bälgen 9Herrhagen 1:10Spärren 7Vänersnipan 1
Bälgen 10Hybelejen 17  

Klövern’s adviser in the transaction was Walthon Advokater.

Klövern AB (publ)


For additional information, please contact:
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se
Peeter Kinnunen, Head of Transactions, +46 (0)76-855 67 03, peeter.kinnunen@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This information is information that Klövern AB (publ) is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was made available for publication, through the abovementioned contact persons, at 13:10 CEST on 21 October 2019.


This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
