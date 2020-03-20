Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Klövern AB (publ)    KLOV A   SE0006593901

KLÖVERN AB (PUBL)

(KLOV A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Klövern's Annual report and Sustainability report for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 11:30am EDT

Klövern’s Annual report (Swedish version) and Sustainability report (Swedish version) for 2019 are now available for downloading from Klövern’s website www.klovern.se.

Printed versions are estimated to be available in week 15 (6-12 April) and can be ordered via Klövern’s website.

The annual report in English is scheduled to be put on the website on 8 April, followed by the printed version in week 18 (27 April-3 May).

Klövern AB (publ)

For additional information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se. 

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This information is information that Klövern AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 16:30 CET on 20 March 2020.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KLÖVERN AB (PUBL)
11:30aKlövern's Annual report and Sustainability report for 2019
GL
03/18Klövern reports the hotel industry's share of contract value and property val..
GL
02/28Number of shares in Klövern as of 28 February 2020
GL
02/18Klövern acquires a property in New York
GL
02/12KLÖVERN AB (PUBL) : Year-end report January – December 2019
GL
02/07Klövern publishes a base prospectus in respect of the establishment of an MTN..
GL
01/20KLÖVERN PUBL : Peab builds hotel in Orebro
AQ
2019KLOVERN AB : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
2019Klövern acquires two properties in Linköping for SEK 345 million
GL
2019Klövern acquires a property in Copenhagen for DKK 1,420 million
GL
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 3 601 M
EBIT 2019 2 239 M
Net income 2019 1 804 M
Debt 2019 32 033 M
Yield 2019 3,70%
P/E ratio 2019 6,13x
P/E ratio 2020 9,80x
EV / Sales2019 13,1x
EV / Sales2020 13,8x
Capitalization 15 127 M
Chart KLÖVERN AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Klövern AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KLÖVERN AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,30  SEK
Last Close Price 13,25  SEK
Spread / Highest target 66,0%
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 55,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans Jarl Rutger Arnhult Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pia Magnhild Helena Gideon Chairman
Jens Andersson Head-Finance
Susanne Hornfeldt Head-Strategy & Research
Kristian Karlsson Technical Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KLÖVERN AB (PUBL)-42.14%1 461
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.68%35 199
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-2.65%31 048
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-3.78%25 719
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.97%23 553
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-13.47%23 509
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group