NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Klövern AB (publ)    KLOV A   SE0006593901

KLÖVERN AB (PUBL)

(KLOV A)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 11/12 11:29:31 am
16.65 SEK   -0.60%
01:32aKlövern signs a 20-year lease with Scandic Hotels
GL
10/23KLÖVERN AB (PUBL) : Interim Report January – September 2019
GL
10/21Klövern divests 42 properties in Karlstad for SEK 2,610 million
GL
Klövern signs a 20-year lease with Scandic Hotels

0
11/13/2019 | 01:32am EST

Klövern has signed a lease contract with Scandic Hotels encompassing approximately 5,800 sq.m. in a planned new modernistic building in Örebro. The hotel will have around 160 rooms. The tenant is expected to move in in November 2021.

The new hotel is a central part of Klövern’s project Örebro Entré at the northern approach to Örebro center in the vicinity of the travel interchange. In the first stage of the project, Klövern is intending to construct an 8,600 sq.m.,14-floor building containing a hotel on nine floors and offices. The lease contract is subject to the granting of a building permit.

”We are very happy that Klövern is a new landlord for Scandic. The new hotel adds an additional 160 modern rooms in an attractive location in a region where we see an increase in demand for hotel rooms”, says Peter Jangbratt, Head of Scandic Hotels Sverige.

”We are looking forward to welcoming Scandic Hotels as a tenant in Örebro Entré. The hotel, including restaurant, will in a positive way contribute to urban development”, says Klövern's CEO Rutger Arnhult.

Klövern AB (publ)



For additional information, please contact:
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
