Klövern signs a 20-year lease with Scandic Hotels

Klövern has signed a lease contract with Scandic Hotels encompassing approximately 5,800 sq.m. in a planned new modernistic building in Örebro. The hotel will have around 160 rooms. The tenant is expected to move in in November 2021.

The new hotel is a central part of Klövern’s project Örebro Entré at the northern approach to Örebro center in the vicinity of the travel interchange. In the first stage of the project, Klövern is intending to construct an 8,600 sq.m.,14-floor building containing a hotel on nine floors and offices. The lease contract is subject to the granting of a building permit.

”We are very happy that Klövern is a new landlord for Scandic. The new hotel adds an additional 160 modern rooms in an attractive location in a region where we see an increase in demand for hotel rooms”, says Peter Jangbratt, Head of Scandic Hotels Sverige.

”We are looking forward to welcoming Scandic Hotels as a tenant in Örebro Entré. The hotel, including restaurant, will in a positive way contribute to urban development”, says Klövern's CEO Rutger Arnhult.

