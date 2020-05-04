Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.    KLXE

KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC.

(KLXE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KLX Energy Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger between KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) and Quintana Energy Services Inc. is fair to KLX shareholders.

If you are a KLX shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit KLX Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

On May 3, 2020, KLX and Quintana announced that they entered into a definitive agreement whereby the companies will combine in an all-stock merger transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, Quintana shareholders will receive 0.4844 shares of KLX common stock for each share of Quintana common stock they own. The consummation of the merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including, among others, KLX shareholder approval of the issuance of KLX common stock in connection with the merger.

The investigation concerns whether KLX and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) determine whether KLX is overpaying for Quintana; (2) conduct a fair sales process; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for KLX shareholders to adequately assess and value the proposed transaction.

If you are a KLX shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/klx-energy-services-holdings-inc-stock-klxe-merger-quintana/ mailto:or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/klx-energy-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-announces-investigation-into-whether-the-merger-of-klx-energy-services-holdings-inc-is-fair-to-shareholders-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301052021.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDIN
12:53pKLX ENERGY INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether..
PR
09:31aKLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Creation of a Direct Financia..
AQ
02:02aARCHER LIMITED : Archer supports the planned merger between Quintana Energy Serv..
AQ
05/03KLX ENERGY SERVICES : Conference Call Presentation
PU
05/03KLX Energy Services and Quintana Energy Services to Combine in an All-Stock M..
GL
04/22KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (..
AQ
04/20KLX Energy Services Announcement
GL
04/15KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (..
AQ
04/08KLX Energy Services Announces Additional Cost Reduction Measures in Response ..
GL
04/08KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group