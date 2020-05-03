Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.    KLXE

KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC.

(KLXE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KLX Energy Services : Conference Call Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/03/2020 | 11:59pm EDT

Merger of KLX Energy Services and Quintana Energy Services

May 4, 2020

1

Disclaimer and Forward Looking Statements

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "strategy," or "anticipates," or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements, including those regarding the timing and consummation of the proposed transaction described herein, involve risks and uncertainties. The actual experience and results of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. ("KLXE") and Quintana Energy Services Inc. ("QES") may differ materially from the experience and results anticipated in such statements. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but are not limited to, the following factors: (1) the risk that the conditions to the closing of the transaction are not satisfied, including the risk that required approvals from the stockholders of KLXE or QES for the transaction are not obtained; (2) litigation relating to the transaction; (3) uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the transaction and the ability of each party to consummate the transaction; (4) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts the current plans and operations of KLXE or QES; (5) the ability of KLXE and QES to retain and hire key personnel; (6) competitive responses to the proposed transaction; (7) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; (8) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; (9) the combined companies' ability to achieve the synergies expected from the transaction, as well as delays, challenges and expenses associated with integrating the combined companies' existing businesses; and (10) legislative, regulatory and economic developments. Other factors that might cause such a difference include those discussed in KLXE's and QES's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which include its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Current Reports on Form 8-K and in the joint proxy statement/prospectus on Form S-4 to be filed in connection with the proposed transactions. For more information, see sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" contained in KLXE's and QES's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and in other filings. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof and, except as required by federal securities laws and rules and regulations of the SEC, KLXE and QES undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional Information

In connection with the proposed transaction between KLXE and QES, KLXE and QES will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a joint proxy statement. KLXE will also file with the SEC a registration statement with respect to the issuance of KLXE shares in connection with the proposed transaction with QES. KLXE AND QES SHAREHOLDERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT PROSPECTUS AND THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED OR WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain the documents free of charge at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, from KLXE at its website, www.klxenergy.com, from QES at its website, www.quintanaenergyservices.com, or by contacting KLX Investor Relations at (561) 791-5403 and QES Investor Relations at 832-594-4004.

Participants in Solicitation

KLXE, QES and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about these persons, including a description of their direct interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in KLXE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020 and its Definitive Proxy Statement on Form Def 14A filed on May 30, 2019, and QES's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and its Definitive Proxy Statement on Form Def 14A filed on March 27, 2020, all of which are filed with the SEC. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction when such materials become available. Investors should read the joint proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from KLXE or QES using the sources indicated above.

2

Industry-Leading Provider of Asset-Light Oilfield Solutions

  • KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. ("KLXE") (NASDAQ: KLXE) and Quintana Energy Services Inc. ("QES") (NYSE: QES) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger transaction
  • The merger will create a leading provider of production, completion and drilling solutions across all major U.S. basins
  • The combined company's broad suite of asset-light products and services includes fishing and rental, thru-tubing, pressure control, down hole completion tools, drilling motors, flowback and testing services and well control, and is supported by a significant and growing portfolio of proprietary technologies
  • Creates foremost and most modern large-diameter coiled tubing fleet in the U.S. as well as one of the largest fleets of wireline units
    • As previously announced, QES's legacy capital-intensive frac business will be idled; the vast majority of the pressure pumping equipment will be repurposed primarily to support the coiled tubing and wireline fleets and other Product Service Lines ("PSLs") of the combined company in a manner which results in competitive advantages and revenue gain
  • The combined company expects to generate significant annualized cost synergies of at least $40 million within 12 months, which include substantial savings from the closure of KLXE's corporate headquarters in Wellington, Florida and the combination of both companies' Houston headquarters
  • On a pro-forma basis, the combined company would have 2019 revenues and adjusted EBITDA¹ of approximately $1 billion and $146 million, respectively, inclusive of an estimated $40 million of annualized cost synergies
  • Strong liquidity profile with $118 million in cash¹ and a $100 million undrawn revolving credit facility
  • The combined company will retain the KLX Energy Services corporate name, listing will remain on the NASDAQ under the ticker KLXE, and the corporate headquarters will move to Houston, Texas

Combination Expected to Deliver Meaningful Cost Synergies of at Least $40 million on an Annualized Basis

1 Based on respective 2019 fiscal year end for KLXE (January 2020 FYE) and QES (Dec 2019 FYE); cash balance is presented net of the repayment of the QES credit facility

3

Overview of Key Transaction Terms

Transaction Structure

All-stock merger

QES shareholders will receive 0.4844 shares of KLXE common stock for each share of QES common stock

KLXE and QES shareholders will, respectively, own 59% and 41% of the equity of the combined company on a fully diluted basis

Ownership

Concurrent with the merger proposal, KLXE intends to submit a one-for-ten stock split for approval to its shareholders

The exchange ratio is calculated before giving effect to the reverse stock split and will be adjusted accordingly

The combined company will retain the KLX Energy Services corporate name

Corporate Name,

Corporate headquarters will be located in Houston, Texas

Headquarters and Listing

Listing will remain on NASDAQ under the ticker "KLXE"

Nine member Board of Directors, comprising five from the KLXE Board, including John Collins as Chairman, and four from the QES

Board

Governance and

An Integration Committee will be formed and comprised of four members, including Tom McCaffrey as Chair

Leadership

Chris Baker, President and CEO of QES, will be President and CEO

Keefer Lehner, EVP and Chief Financial Officer of QES, will be EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Tom McCaffrey, current President and CEO of KLXE, will be a member of the Board and Chairman of the Integration Committee

• Transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies

Approvals, Closing

• Approval by shareholders of both KLXE and QES

A group of shareholders together owning approximately 75 percent of the outstanding shares of QES have entered into a

Conditions and Timeline

voting and support agreement to vote their shares in favor of the transaction (subject to the terms therein)

• Satisfaction of other customary closing conditions

• Expected to close in the second half of 2020

4

Compelling Strategic and Financial Benefits

Creates a premier provider of production, completion and drilling solutions with a returns-driven

strategy focused on asset-light services, low capex, free cash flow generation and ROIC

Accretive to shareholders based on cash flow per share

Significant and immediate cost synergies with additional upside from potential revenue synergies

+

Complementary strengths across key PSL's generates opportunities for pull-through of KLXE's

asset-light products and services to combined blue chip customer bases

Strong Balance Sheet and Substantial Liquidity position

Complementary cultures and strong management teams with experience driving integration and

with a shared commitment to safety, service and returns

Substantial combined asset base with the largest fleet of large-diameter coiled tubing units in the

.S. and one of the largest wireline fleets dramatically reduces the need for further capital spending

First-mover advantage in driving further industry consolidation

5

Combined Company Positioned Across the Well Life-Cycle

Production and

Completion

Drilling

Intervention

Expected

1st

2nd

3rd

Recovery

Sequence

Key Drivers

Shut-in Wells and Well Count

DUC's

New Well Drilling Activity

Certified Pressure Control

Coiled Tubing

Directional Drilling Services

Services

Pressure Control

Q Series Mud Motors

Fishing and Clean-out Services

Pump Down Wireline Services

Downhole Navigational and

and Tools

Logging Wireline Services

Rental Tools

Drill-out Services

FRAC Stack Services

Well Planning and Site

Flowback Services

Down Hole Completion Tools

Supervision

Wireline/Slick Line

Thru-Tubing

24-Hour Remote Monitoring

Nitrogen Services

Torque and Testing - Rental

Center

Accumulators

Tubing Conveyed Perforating

In-house Proprietary Pressure

Selected Product

BOPs

Drilling Pumps and Tanks

While Drilling ("PWD"), Azi

Service Lines

Safety Valves

Torque and Testing Wireline

Gamma, and Near Bit

(PSLs)

Foam Units

High Pressure Pumps

Inclination

Rental Tools

Flowback, Filtration and Testing

Well Control

Power Swivels

Services

Hydro-Testing

Rig-Assisted Snubbing

Down Hole Tools

Acidizing, Cementing and

Reverse Units

Pump-Down Services

Pipe Recovery

Well Control

Well Control

Returning shut-in wells to

production will be a

catalyst for production and

intervention-oriented

services as the recovery

cycle begins

An industry-

leading

provider of a broad suite of services across the full well lifecycle

Source: Company filings, Wall Street research

6

Well-Positioned to Service Customers Across All Key U.S. Basins

KLXE Locations QES Locations

Rockies

Green River

Bakken Shale

Powder River

Basin

Basin

Utica Shale

DJ Basin

Piceance

Basin

Anadarko Shale

Northeast /

Southwest

Barnett

Mid-Con

Haynesville Shale

Shale

Permian

Basin

Eagle Ford

Shale

Marcellus

Shale

Pro Forma Revenue by Basin¹

NE/Mid-

Con

30% Southwest

44%

Rockies

26%

1 Based on respective 2019 fiscal year end for KLXE (January 2020 FYE) and QES (Dec 2019 FYE).

Note: QES Ponca City, OK and Guthrie, OK locations are currently held for sale.

7

Significant Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Generation

Capacity

Revenues1

Adj. EBITDA1, 2

($ in millions)

($ in millions)

$1,250

$1,099

15%

$1,028

$1,000

$167

$759

$604

$750

$484

9%

10%

$60

$500

$428

$106

$66

$27

$250

$321

$495

$544

$41

$107

$79

$25

$0

2017

2018

2019

2017

2018

2019

KLXE

QES

KLXE

QES

Margin

Accretive to Free Cash Flow Per Share Within 12 Months

  1. Based on respective 2019 fiscal year end for KLXE (January 2020 FYE) and QES (Dec 2019 FYE)
  2. Excludes the estimated $40 million of annualized cost synergies

16%

12%

8%

4%

0%

8

Significant Value Creation Opportunity from Near-Term Cost Synergies

Rationalization of KLXE's Wellington, Florida

Corporate Headquarters

  • Reduction of duplicative public company costs including Board of Directors, audit and other administrative personnel expenses
  • Elimination of executive team salaries
  • Reduction of duplicative support staff across HR, IT, accounting, legal, and other functions
  • Risk management and employee benefit savings

Rationalization of Head Offices

  • Elimination of duplicative management salaries
  • Reduction of duplicative sales and marketing expenses
  • IT and infrastructure systems savings
  • Employee benefits optimization

$40mm+

Estimated cost

synergies within 12 months¹

Field Operations

  • Reduction of duplicative management, sales, HSE and other field-level support staff
  • Consolidation of overlapping regional facilities in key basins and rationalization of field-level expenses
  • Procurement savings and economies of scale across operations

Sources of Additional Synergy Upside

  • Cross-sellingopportunities across the organization
  • Vertical integration through leveraging QES trucking and machining capabilities to reduce KLXE transportation and tool cost, respectively
  • Repurposing legacy QES pressure pumping equipment

1 $40 million represents annualized synergies

9

Modern Equipment Fleet Supporting Diversified Revenue Base and Pull Through of Asset-Light PSLs

Production and

Completion

Drilling

Intervention

PF 2019 Revenues

27%

51%

22%

Combined Fleet Substantially Increases Scale

Leading Suite of Fishing Tools

Measurement While

24 Modern, Large-diameter Coiled Tubing Units

Drilling Kits

106 mud pulse

14 2" or Less Coiled Tubing Units

Combined Asset

11 electro-magnetic

Base

130+ Wireline Units

Mud Motors

Over 950

36 Rig-assisted Snubbing Units

~60% are latest

Frac Stack Services

generation

120+ Frac Trees

In-house Machining

Capabilities

In-house Machining and Fabrication Capabilities

31 machines (17

~10 machines, API Q1 Registered Certification

CNC's, 14 manual)

and a robotics cell

Facility and 150,000 sq. ft. fabrication facility

Cross-Selling and Pull-Through Opportunities Result in Both New Customers

and Greater Share of Customer Spend

Source: Company filings, Wall Street research

10

Combination Creates Leading U.S. Coiled Tubing and

Wireline Services Provider

U.S. Large-Diameter Coiled Tubing Fleet¹

24

23

94

14

13

13

12

11

11

11

10

7

4

+

+

Others

U.S. Wireline Fleet

158

125

131

104

98

104

65

54

51

41

33

25

+

Others

Combined Asset Base Dramatically Reduces Incremental Capex Requirements and Provides Incremental Pull-

through Opportunities for Downhole Products and Tools

Source: Company filings, Wall Street research 1 Defined as 2.375" and larger

11

High Quality and Broad Customer Base with Substantial Cross-Selling Opportunities

Combined Customer Relationships

  • Strong, long-standing relationships with Blue Chip customers across key U.S. basins and PSLs
  • More than 1,000 customers served on a pro forma basis

No customer comprises greater than 10% of pro forma revenue

12

Strong Pro Forma Financial Position

No Debt

Maturities Until

2025

ABL Facility3

$100 million

Net Leverage4

0.9x

NOL Position

(tax effected)

~$80 million

As of Fiscal Year 2019¹

$ in millions

KLXE

QES

Pro-Forma

Cash

$124

$15

$118

KLXE Senior Secured Notes due 2025²

$250

-

$250

QES Asset-based Revolving Credit Facility

-

$21

-

Total Debt

$250

$21

$250

Net Debt

$127

$6

$133

Net Debt / 2019 Adj. EBITDA

1.6x

0.2x

1.3x

Net Debt / 2019 Adj. EBITDA (w/ cost synergies)4

0.9x

Combined Company is Well Capitalized with Ample Liquidity and No Near-Term Maturities

  1. Represents KLXE fiscal year-end of 31-Jan-2020 and QES fiscal year-end of 31-Dec-2019;Pro-Forma cash is adjusted for repayment of QES ABL
  2. KLXE Senior Secured Notes not subject to change-of-control upon close of transaction
  3. Represents size of KLXE's ABL facility, which has capacity for an incremental accordion of $50 million to bring total to $150 million
  4. Net Debt / Pro Forma 2019 Adj. EBITDA, including $40 million of annualized synergies

13

Platform for Ongoing Consolidation

Successful Integration Track Record

  • Well positioned to continue to pursue a strategy of leading the effort to consolidate the oilfield service industry
  • Transaction results in increased scale, improved balance sheet, and liquid public currency
  • Focus on continued consolidation of well-capitalized businesses with strong strategic fit and differentiated technology, impressive returns track record and achievable cost synergies
  • Free cash flow and returns-driven (ROIC) focus

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q4 2015

+

Red Bone

Tecton

Services

Energy

Services

+

+

Consolidation is key to remain cost-competitive

Management Teams Bring Extensive Experience Successfully Integrating Acquisitions

14

Disclaimer

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 03:58:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDIN
05/03KLX ENERGY SERVICES : Conference Call Presentation
PU
05/03KLX Energy Services and Quintana Energy Services to Combine in an All-Stock M..
GL
04/22KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (..
AQ
04/20KLX Energy Services Announcement
GL
04/15KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (..
AQ
04/08KLX Energy Services Announces Additional Cost Reduction Measures in Response ..
GL
04/08KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
03/24KLX ENERGY SERVICES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
03/09KLX ENERGY SERVICES : Fourth Quarter 2019 Presentation
PU
03/09KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 343 M
EBIT 2021 -64,6 M
Net income 2021 -88,6 M
Debt 2021 211 M
Yield 2021 -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,28x
P/E ratio 2022 -0,26x
EV / Sales2021 0,69x
EV / Sales2022 0,66x
Capitalization 26,9 M
Chart KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,33  $
Last Close Price 1,08  $
Spread / Highest target 641%
Spread / Average Target 300%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Patrick McCaffrey President, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
John T. Collins Chairman
Peter V. del Presto Independent Director
Richard G. Hamermesh Independent Director
Benjamin A. Hardesty Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC.-83.23%27
SCHLUMBERGER NV-60.82%21 858
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-46.55%8 974
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-60.11%8 562
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-53.29%4 542
DIALOG GROUP0.91%4 346
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group