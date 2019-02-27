Log in
KLX Energy Services Schedules Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

02/27/2019

WELLINGTON, Fla., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (“KLX Energy Services”) (NASDAQ:KLXE) will issue its financial results for the full year and quarter ended January 31, 2019 prior to the opening of the NASDAQ Stock Market on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. A live audio broadcast of the conference call, along with a supplemental presentation, will be available on the investor relations page of the KLX Energy Services website at www.KLXEnergy.com.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services is a leading U.S. onshore provider of mission critical oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the most technically demanding wells. KLX Energy Services’ experienced and technically skilled personnel are supported by a broad portfolio of specialized tools and equipment, including innovative proprietary tools developed by the Company’s in-house R&D team. KLX Energy Services supports its customers on a 24/7 basis from over 35 service facilities located in the major onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States.

CONTACT:
Michael Perlman
Treasurer and Senior Director, Investor Relations
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.
(561) 273-7148

KLX Logo in JPEG.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Amin J. Khoury Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Patrick McCaffrey Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John T. Collins Director
Peter V. del Presto Director
Richard G. Hamermesh Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS INC27.93%671
SCHLUMBERGER NV24.14%61 412
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO24.42%27 724
HALLIBURTON COMPANY19.45%27 520
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO10.86%10 924
TECHNIPFMC16.39%10 259
