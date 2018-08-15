KMG CHEMICALS, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger

Log in
08/15/2018 | 06:02pm CEST

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: KMG)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to August 15, 2018?
  • Do you think the proposed merger is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (“KMG” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KMG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (“Cabot”) (NASDAQ GS: CCMP) in a transaction valued at approximately $1.6 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of KMG will receive a combination of $55.65 in cash and 0.2000 shares of Cabot common stock per share of KMG common stock.

If you own common stock of KMG and purchased any shares before August 15, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City, New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
