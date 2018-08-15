KMG CHEMICALS, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:
Do you own shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: KMG)?
Did you purchase any of your shares prior to August 15, 2018?
Do you think the proposed merger is fair?
Do you want to discuss your rights?
Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal
claims against the board of directors of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (“KMG” or
the “Company”) (NYSE: KMG)
regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of
law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Cabot
Microelectronics Corporation (“Cabot”) (NASDAQ GS: CCMP)
in a transaction valued at approximately $1.6 billion. Under the terms
of the agreement, shareholders of KMG will receive a combination of
$55.65 in cash and 0.2000 shares of Cabot common stock per share of KMG
common stock.
If you own common stock of KMG and purchased any shares before August
15, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or
if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or
interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington,
Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.
Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City,
New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of
millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial
corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal
securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder
derivative actions.
