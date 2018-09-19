KMG Declares Quarterly Dividend

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KMG (NYSE: KMG), a global provider of specialty chemicals and performance materials, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per common share. The dividend is payable October 9, 2018 to shareholders of record October 1, 2018. As of July 31, 2018, there were approximately 15.5 million KMG common shares outstanding.



About KMG

KMG Chemicals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials for the semiconductor, industrial wood preservation, and pipeline and energy markets. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://kmgchemicals.com .

The information in this news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product development acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties.

KMG Investor Relations

Eric Glover, 817-761-6006