KMG CHEMICALS, INC. (KMG)
KMG Declares Quarterly Dividend

0
09/19/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KMG (NYSE: KMG), a global provider of specialty chemicals and performance materials, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per common share. The dividend is payable October 9, 2018 to shareholders of record October 1, 2018. As of July 31, 2018, there were approximately 15.5 million KMG common shares outstanding.

About KMG
KMG Chemicals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials for the semiconductor, industrial wood preservation, and pipeline and energy markets. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://kmgchemicals.com.

The information in this news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product development acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties.

KMG Investor Relations
Eric Glover, 817-761-6006

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Latest news on KMG CHEMICALS, INC.
11:01pKMG Declares Quarterly Dividend
09/14Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of KMG Chemicals, Inc. ..
09/03CABOT MICROELECTRONICS : Microelectronicss $1.6 Billion Acquisition of KMG Chemi..
08/30KMG CHEMICALS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
08/27KMG CHEMICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
08/21WEISSLAW LLP : Investigates KMG Chemicals, Inc.
08/21KMG CHEMICALS : RM LAW Announces Investigation of KMG Chemicals, Inc.
08/20CABOT MICROELECTRONICS : to acquire KMG Chemicals
08/17KMG CHEMICALS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Ar..
08/17KMG CHEMICALS : Fort Worth-based KMG to be acquired by Cabot in $1.2B deal
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/28BY THE NUMBERS : Growth Leaders With Strong Momentum 
08/20Some Caveats About Cabot Microelectronics' Acquisition Of KMG Chemicals 
08/16Is Cabot's Acquisition Of KMG Chemicals A Good Deal For Shareholders? 
08/16Cabot Microelectronics - Investors Have No Chemistry Yet With KMG Chemicals 
08/15ENERGY/MATERIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOS : 00 pm (08/15/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 463 M
EBIT 2018 97,9 M
Net income 2018 60,9 M
Debt 2018 289 M
Yield 2018 0,16%
P/E ratio 2018 19,36
P/E ratio 2019 17,25
EV / Sales 2018 3,17x
EV / Sales 2019 2,83x
Capitalization 1 177 M
Technical analysis trends KMG CHEMICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 67,8 $
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher T. Fraser Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Monte Green Chief Financial Officer
Fred C. Leonard Independent Director
David L. Hatcher Chairman-Emeritus
George W. Gilman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KMG CHEMICALS, INC.14.85%1 178
ECOLAB16.75%45 138
SIKA AG0.00%20 827
SYMRISE11.73%12 043
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 865
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC14.63%8 937
